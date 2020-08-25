Korean skincare: Do this one step every morning to get firm and glowing skin

Rice water is known to have many benefits for hair and skin. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

If you are a Korean beauty enthusiast you would know that rice water is one of the primary ingredients in their products. And as they always say, the simplest solutions are the ones that are truly effective, it doesn’t come as a surprise that rice water is touted as one of the most effective products for Korean skincare. Rice water is nothing but the water in which rice has either been soaked or boiled. But it has been proven to be extremely beneficial for the skin. So take a look at how to make water ice cubes and apply it on the face every morning to reap its benefits.

Check out how to make rice water cubes

Take half a cup of rice in a bowl and soak it in 2 cups of filtered water. After a few hours, drain the rice and transfer the water to an ice cube tray and freeze. Take out one and gently massage it on your face every morning.

Rice water cubes not only instantly de-puff your face but are also natural skin brighteners. In fact, you can skip washing your face after application, allowing the water to air dry. This leaves the skin feeling soft and supple. Not only that, but it also acts as a natural sunscreen. Here are other reasons you should include rice water in your regime: check them out.

