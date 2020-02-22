Korean skin care: This is why they add pomegranate in their beauty regime

Pomegranate, a fruit that looks firm and has a plump colour that we all love has the same effect on the skin, a prominent ingredient in Korean skincare. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Images) Pomegranate, a fruit that looks firm and has a plump colour that we all love has the same effect on the skin, a prominent ingredient in Korean skincare. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Images)

Since ancient times pomegranate has been well known for its medicinal and beauty benefits. It possesses powerful nutrients that could improve your health inside-out. Studies have shown that this red fruit helps in promoting healthy blood circulation, regulating blood pressure and improving the immune system.

Besides its unique tarty taste, pomegranates come with additional benefits. The power of this fruit lies in its antioxidant properties. “The three types of antioxidants – tannins, anthocyanins, and ellagic acid are the reasons why pomegranate extract is so effective. These compounds work to detox as well as repair the skin from the damage caused due to environmental factors like UV radiation. These antioxidants are known for their anti-inflammatory, anti-cancer and anti-ageing properties making it a prominent ingredient in Korean skincare products, be it face mask or face serum”, says Mini Sood Banerjee, Assistant Director, Innisfree India.

This fruit gives our skin a rosy blush and nurtures it with moisture, preventing ageing and making the skin firm. “The use of the undried pomegranate advances the hydration, giving a touch of plump and a gleam of glow to the skin. The fresh juice also restores the complexion, giving the skin a boost of brightness. Pomegranate also helps in repairing, rejuvenating and replenishing your skin in many ways. From an anti-ageing product to imparting a natural glow”, adds Banerjee.

Few of the main benefits of this fruit are as follows:

* It helps in dealing with dry skin: Pomegranate has excellent moisturising, protective and nourishing properties. The oil penetrates deeply into the skin and soothes the dry and cracked skin. It replenishes dry and dull skin and prevents moisture loss. It contains punicic acid that helps in hydrating the skin and preventing moisture loss.

* It helps in fighting signs of ageing: Pomegranates are full of ellagic acid, an antioxidant, which fights ageing by protecting and repairing free-radical damage. It protects the skin from premature ageing such as age spots, fine lines and wrinkles. It makes the skin firm and smoothes by promoting collagen and elastin production, leaving your skin with a youthful glow.

* It stimulates skin cell regeneration: Pomegranate helps protect the epidermis – the outer layer of the skin- and helps with skin cell regeneration by increasing blood circulation which aids in tissue repair and wound healing. This means that it will clear the facial skin of any hyperpigmentation or dark spots.

* It acts as a natural exfoliator: The crushed seeds of pomegranate are also perfect for regular exfoliation. They help to get rid of dead skin cells, which decreases signs of acne and skin ageing. It’s thought that these benefits are directly linked to using slightly crushed seeds of the pomegranate fruit.

* It provides a radiant looking skin: Pomegranate juice improves digestion and increases blood flow which gives your skin a radiant glow. A glass of pomegranate juice daily can give you great results. As the fruit is a source of vitamin C, the formula of fresh seeds and juice invigorates the skins PH levels, augmenting the glow of the skin.

