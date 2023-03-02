scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
K-beauty alert: The many benefits of cica and the most effective ways to use it

The scientific name for Centella Asiatica, cica is a botanical herb found in Asia, which is used as a natural Chinese medicine for its wound healing properties

CicaRich in antioxidants, cica helps neutralise free radicals found in the environment. These free radicals make the skin dull by damaging the skin's barrier, leading to signs of ageing such as fine lines and wrinkles. (Source: Freeepik)

Over the years, cica — a K-beauty essential — has garnered an enormous following and has established itself as one of the best skin care ingredients for sensitive skin. The scientific name for Centella Asiatica, cica is a botanical herb found in Asia, which is used as a natural Chinese medicine for its wound healing properties.

“Cica-containing products, such as serums, moisturisers, and overnight face masks, are the most effective approach to get maximum advantages of it,” said Namita Pandharipande, Cosmetologist, R&D- Personal Care, Netsurf Communications, adding that the ingredient functions to calm and heal irritated skin, is abundant in amino acids, antioxidants, and vitamins A, B, and C.

Here are other skin benefits of cica, as per the expert:

Anti-ageing

Rich in antioxidants, cica helps neutralise free radicals found in the environment. These free radicals make the skin dull by damaging the skin’s barrier, leading to signs of ageing such as fine lines and wrinkles. With its ability to improve blood circulation and boost the production of collagen, it results in youthful and firm skin.

Soothing

It contains asiaticosides, which help soothe redness, inflammation, and itchy skin, making it suitable for sensitive and extremely dry skin types.

Hydrating

Cica It is an ideal skin ingredient for dry skin types. (Source: Freepik)

Packed with amino acids, fatty acids and beta carotene, all of which moisturise the skin, cica helps hydrate the skin by restoring the oil and water levels.

Healing properties

Cica can help in various skin conditions such as psoriasis, eczema, varicose veins and stretch marks. Containing a compound called madecassoside which boosts the antioxidant activity of the skin, it allows wounds and scars to be healed. Those suffering from blemish-prone skin, can use it to treat and clear acne breakouts and spots.

Concluding, Pandharipande said, “There are, however, some things to keep in mind if you plan to use cica or any of its constituents for skin care. Note that cica can cause skin irritation in some people, so try it on a small patch of skin before applying it to your face,” explaining that while cica is most commonly found in skin-care products such as serums, creams, and masks it should not be used in ingestible items such as supplements.

