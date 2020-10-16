Korean haircare: This DIY spray will make your hair grow faster

Would you like to try this hack? (Photo: Pixabay)

We often talk about skincare and look for remedies to make our skin healthy and glowing. But do you give as much importance to your hair care routine except for the times you experience hair fall or are having a bad hair day? A little care can go a long way in making your tresses bouncy, healthy and shiny! Which is why we are here with a simple Korean hack that can change your hair game.

Much like in their extensive 7-step skincare routine, Koreans love to use rice water for hair too. It is a fuss-free, cheap solution which is also easily available in your kitchen. Read on to know more:

Here is how you can make a rice water spray

Take ½ cup of organic white or brown rice and rinse thoroughly. Transfer the clean rice to a separate bowl and soak it in 2 cups of water for about two hours.

Now strain the rice and store the water in an airtight container or bottle. Let it ferment overnight. Transfer it into a spritzing bottle and add a teaspoon of castor oil, which is known to accelerate hair growth.

Spray this mixture on the scalp and massage thoroughly. Leave it overnight for best results. But remember, you have to be regular with the application to notice any difference.

Benefits of rice water for hair

Rice water deeply cleans your scalp and doesn’t leave it greasy or oily. Not only that, but it also acts as a great conditioner for those with dry and frizzy hair. It is also known to reduce split ends.

The liquid is also enriched with vitamin E which makes your hair not only healthy but also bouncy. So it can also be used by those experiencing hair fall. Just in case if you are looking for a two in one solution to keep your skin and hair healthy, make sure to bring these plants home.

