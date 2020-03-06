Have you heard of ‘waterless skin care’?

We are finally pulling the plug on the usage of water and it is worth mentioning. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) We are finally pulling the plug on the usage of water and it is worth mentioning. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Water-free beauty is a skincare trend on the rise, firstly because it’s environmentally conscious but also because it stems from South Korea, which has been spearheading all things beauty. When brands choose to go forth with their products sans water, it is bound to make your regime greener. But there’s more to it. This also means the products won’t need a profusion of stabilisers or additives to stay free from bacteria (water encourages the growth of bacteria).

Preservatives like parabens frequently used in skincare and body care, including cosmetics, prevent the growth of microorganisms, in turn providing a longer shelf life. Of course, water as a filler costs way less, but we can’t ignore the cost involved for the planet, with water scarcity looming large. This trend allows the company to use more expensive active ingredients in a lesser quantity.

Even when water is synonymous with hydration, which is a mainstay when it comes to beauty, it takes away more than it provides. Are you wondering why? This is because such products often strip the skin of protective natural oils as water tends to evaporate.

And while it couldn’t be the best thing happening to those belonging to the dry skin family or those suffering from acne, waterless beauty has its own benefits. A major one is that it increases the potency of the product. The active ingredients work better and get absorbed more deeply in the skin. In the absence of water, the product is based on botanical oils or extracts which are enriched with antioxidants and vitamins working to penetrate more intensely and revitalise your complexion. This helps fortify the barriers which protect your skin, in turn, preventing further damage.

