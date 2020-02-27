Korean beauty: Why they use snail mucin in skincare

The ones who have tried the Korean skincare regime swears by it. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Images) The ones who have tried the Korean skincare regime swears by it. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Images)

There is no denying that Korean skincare brands are ruling the beauty industry, thanks to their flawless and pores-free glass skin type. Despite it being an elaborate ritual, women who have tried the skincare routine swear by it. But every talk about Korean skincare is incomplete without mentioning snail mucin. Yes, you read that right. It may sound weird, but snail mucin is big in the Korean skincare industry. After all, it is believed to have numerous benefits for the skin as it contains glycolic acid, glycoprotein enzymes, copper peptides, among other properties.

These ingredients make snail mucin apt for skin damage repair, evening out the skin tone, working on hyperpigmentation, skin tightening, boosting collagen, and other skin woes. It also hydrates the skin as it contains hyaluronic acid. The market is flooded with all kinds of products such as hydrating snail secretion facial cream, snail mucin essence, snail recovery gel cream, snail hydrogel eye patches, intensive serum, face mask, etc.

Here are some of the well-known benefits of snail mucin:

* It helps in treating one of the most common skin problems — acne. The antimicrobial property in it helps keep acne at bay.

* It is great at fading hyperpigmentation, reducing redness and at evening out the skin tone.

* It also has anti-ageing properties, which helps make the fine lines around the eyes and forehead almost invisible.

* The hyaluronic acid present in snail mucin works to keep your skin hydrated and give it a plump look.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd