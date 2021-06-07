scorecardresearch
Monday, June 07, 2021
Mirror skin: The latest Korean beauty trend you must know about

Wondering how to get mirror skin? We've got you covered; read on to know more

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi
June 7, 2021
Have you ever tried the Korean skincare regime? (Photo: Getty)

While we are still fawning over glass skin, the Korean beauty industry is back with its latest trend — mirror skin. As evident by the name, while the trend focuses on achieving glowing, dewy, and supple skin, it goes a step further to make it appear reflective, just like a mirror.

Wondering how to get mirror skin? We’ve got you covered; read on to know more.

skincare, skincare tips, how to care post facial, facial skincare, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, It is all about that glow! (Photo: Getty)

First things first, the key to getting glowing skin is to apply the products in the right manner — lightest to heaviest. Begin with a cream cleanser as it does not strip the natural oils from your face.

You can also practice double-cleansing regularly. Next, pat dry and apply a sheet mask. You can try making one at home.

Next, let your skin soak in the liquid from the sheet mask and then pat it. Once done, apply essence or serum with hyaluronic acid or vitamin C. Follow this up with a heavy-duty moisturiser that has ceramides but is paraben-free. Here’s how Hailey Bieber gets glowing skin.

Lastly, do not forget your sunscreen. You can also opt for chemical sunscreen since they do not leave a white cast while seeping into your skin to give you that extra glow!

If you have an uneven skin tone, spot conceals and you will be ready to go!

