Korean beauty: Common beauty mistakes you may be making

Are you making these common mistakes? (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Are you making these common mistakes? (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

It is imperative that almost every beauty aficionado out there knows how major Korean beauty is. From the famed 10 steps Korean beauty to the newest Korean beauty trend, i.e the cream skin, we know it all but have we got our beauty game on point?

Take a look at the common beauty mistakes we tend to make and set them right!

Rubbing instead of tapping

Being gentle is the key to a good skincare routine! (Source: File Photo) Being gentle is the key to a good skincare routine! (Source: File Photo)

Are you one of those who take dollops of cream and then applies it on their face as if kneading dough? If yes, you need to stop right away! All that extra rubbing is doing no favours to your skin. Tap the cream into your skin for it to seep in properly and do its job. Being gentle is the key here.

READ| This Korean skincare step could really change your beauty game

You do not want to throw away your products

If you know that a product has expired or it is harmful and irritating your skin, you don’t wait to use it all up to avoid wasting it, you bid them goodbye! (Photo: Thinkstock Images) If you know that a product has expired or it is harmful and irritating your skin, you don’t wait to use it all up to avoid wasting it, you bid them goodbye! (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

We buy our skincare products after much research and with lots of hope, praying that it might be the next it product for your skincare regime. But, sometimes it just isn’t and you need to make peace with that. You should also ensure that the products haven’t passed their expiration date. Once or twice a month, take a look at your skincare stash and figure out what needs to go in the bin and what requires a refill. If you know that a product has expired or it is harmful or irritating your skin, bid them goodbye.

You forget about your hands and feet

Toss your sunscreen in your bag and apply it on the top of your hands and your feet if you are someone who wears open sandles. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Toss your sunscreen in your bag and apply it on the top of your hands and your feet if you are someone who wears open sandles. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

You might just be spending a large chunk of your money when it comes to skincare but are you making the most of it? We often tend to focus on our face while forgetting the rest of our body, especially our hands and feet. Thankfully, you can simply take care of this by not forgetting to apply sunscreen. Toss your sunscreen in your bag and apply it on the top of your hands and your feet if you are someone who wears open sandals. Exfoliate your body at least once in a week to combat dead skin cells.

READ| Korean skincare: Do you know about facial essence?

Misinterpretation when it comes to beauty terms

It is important to know the difference between moisturisation and hydration. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) It is important to know the difference between moisturisation and hydration. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

As you read up on skincare, you will come across new terms and there are chances you might feel overwhelmed, but you don’t have to. If you are someone who’s just getting started with skincare, take one product and one step at a time. This will help you shop smarter and learn better.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd