scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, October 22, 2020
Bihar polls

Kolkata Durga Puja pandal features life-size statue of Sonu Sood, migrant workers

Appreciating 'such a beautiful idol', Sonu Sood also shared a video message on Instagram.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 22, 2020 12:34:09 pm
sonu sood, durga puja pandal, durga puja 2020Sonu Sood's life-size statue at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

Honouring the efforts of actor Sonu Sood in helping migrant workers amid the coronavirus pandemic, a Durga Puja committee has installed his life-size statue at their pandal this year.

Kestopur Prafulla Kanan Club in Kolkata chose to depict the sufferings of migrant labourers as its theme for the pandal. Several life-size statues of men and women migrant labourers and their children dot the area around the main pandal for Goddess Durga, besides Sonu Sood.

The actor himself expressed gratitude. “My biggest award ever,” he wrote on Twitter.

Appreciating “such a beautiful idol”, Sonu also shared a video message on Instagram.

Besides the actor’s figure stands a model of the bus arranged by him for taking the migrants from Mumbai to Delhi. Among other prominent events that have been recreated at the pandal that is of the mother pulling a suitcase with her exhausted child sleeping on it, the girl from Purulia district in West Bengal, who cycled for about 1200 km to bring her ailing father home, and migrant workers sleeping on the railway track, to name a few.

ALSO READ | A Durga puja pandal showcases women migrant workers in place of the goddess

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“Our theme is the struggle of migrant workers who were attempting to return to their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Actor Sonu Sood played a big role during the lockdown phase, we have erected a big statue of him to motivate others to help those near them,” Srinjay Dutt, a member of the committee was quoted as saying.

(With inputs from ANI)

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

In pics: Seven times Neha Kakkar nailed the ethnic look

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 22: Latest News

Advertisement