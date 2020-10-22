Kolkata Durga Puja pandal features life-size statue of Sonu Sood, migrant workers

Sonu Sood's life-size statue at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

Honouring the efforts of actor Sonu Sood in helping migrant workers amid the coronavirus pandemic, a Durga Puja committee has installed his life-size statue at their pandal this year.

Kestopur Prafulla Kanan Club in Kolkata chose to depict the sufferings of migrant labourers as its theme for the pandal. Several life-size statues of men and women migrant labourers and their children dot the area around the main pandal for Goddess Durga, besides Sonu Sood.

The actor himself expressed gratitude. “My biggest award ever,” he wrote on Twitter.

My biggest award ever 🙏 https://t.co/4hOUeVh2wN — sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 21, 2020

Appreciating “such a beautiful idol”, Sonu also shared a video message on Instagram.

Besides the actor’s figure stands a model of the bus arranged by him for taking the migrants from Mumbai to Delhi. Among other prominent events that have been recreated at the pandal that is of the mother pulling a suitcase with her exhausted child sleeping on it, the girl from Purulia district in West Bengal, who cycled for about 1200 km to bring her ailing father home, and migrant workers sleeping on the railway track, to name a few.

West Bengal: A Durga puja committee has chosen the hardships faced by migrant labourers during COVID-induced lockdown as the theme for its puja pandal in Kolkata. The committee has also installed an idol of actor Sonu Sood to honour his service to the labourers during lockdown. pic.twitter.com/dTLlJyetdG — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2020

“Our theme is the struggle of migrant workers who were attempting to return to their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Actor Sonu Sood played a big role during the lockdown phase, we have erected a big statue of him to motivate others to help those near them,” Srinjay Dutt, a member of the committee was quoted as saying.

