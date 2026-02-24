‘Koffee With Karan cup, grand piano’: Inside Tara Sutaria’s ‘regency era’ inspired new home in Mumbai

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Tara Sutaria bought her very first home in Mumbai, marking her “new beginnings” in 2026. The Ek Villain Returns actor shared glimpses of the new space on Instagram, expressing gratitude as she begins a new chapter in her life. Sharing a series of photos from her housewarming celebration, the actor wrote, “To new beginnings… To endless laughter and love in my first home and to embracing 2026 with arms wide open.”
Tara’s new home reflects a cosy yet sophisticated aesthetic, blending comfort with the elegance of the Regency Era. Rather than opting for flashy interiors, the actor chose mild-toned decor for intimate corners, and a balance of vintage charm and minimalism.
In one of the photos, Tara is seen praying in a soft ivory saree, her hair neatly tied in a sleek bun. The photo captures fresh flowers arranged in a silver vase, aesthetic candles, shelves lined with books, her first cup from Koffee With Karan, framed memories, and decor pieces.
Music appears to hold a special place in her new space, with a grand piano resting on a patterned Persian rug. The living spaces feature wooden herringbone floors, neutral-toned sofas, antique-style consoles, classic artwork adorning the walls, and large flowing curtains.
Sutaria also highlighted some of her favourite corners, including a beautifully styled console table decorated with pink lilies, candles, and framed photographs.
See here:
View this post on Instagram
Congratulatory messages poured in soon after Tara dropped her housewarming photos. “Congratulations,” Sonam Bajwa wrote. “Congratulations, beautiful, bless you,” Disha Patani commented, while Orry dropped a heart emoticon.
Earlier this year, Tara Sutaria made an appearance at A P Dhillon’s concert in Mumbai, triggering controversy. Several social media posts suggesting that Veer Pahariya was jealous of her interaction with Dhillon surfaced online. However, the duo slammed trolls setting “false narratives.”
“Loud and proud and in it together!!! @apdhillon FAV!!! What a night! Thank you Mumbai for SO much love for our song and here’s to more music and memories together,” she captioned her Instagram post.
Tara Sutaria added, “P.S – False narratives, ‘clever editing’ and paid PR campaigns by folks won’t and don’t shake us up! In the end, love and the truth always wins. So the joke’s on the bullies.” AP Dhillon also commented under the same post and wrote, “Queen.”
