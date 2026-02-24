‘Koffee With Karan cup, grand piano’: Inside Tara Sutaria’s ‘regency era’ inspired new home in Mumbai

Tara Sutaria bought her very first home in Mumbai, marking her “new beginnings” in 2026. The Ek Villain Returns actor shared glimpses of the new space on Instagram, expressing gratitude as she begins a new chapter in her life. Sharing a series of photos from her housewarming celebration, the actor wrote, “To new beginnings… To endless laughter and love in my first home and to embracing 2026 with arms wide open.”

Tara’s new home reflects a cosy yet sophisticated aesthetic, blending comfort with the elegance of the Regency Era. Rather than opting for flashy interiors, the actor chose mild-toned decor for intimate corners, and a balance of vintage charm and minimalism.