‘Daddy is so proud of you’: Vanessa Bryant shares adorable video of daughter Natalia getting accepted to USC

Vanessa Bryant, the wife of late basketball player Kobe Bryant, recently shared an adorable video on Instagram. In it, their daughter Natalia can be seen jumping with joy after being accepted to the University of Southern California.

“I got in!” she can be heard screaming while wearing a USC sweatshirt.

“Tears of joy. I’m SO happy for you Nani! I know daddy is so PROUD OF YOU. I am so PROUD OF YOU!! Your hard work and dedication was so worth it. You pushed through the most excruciating pain imaginable and you succeeded. I wish Daddy and Gigi were physically here to celebrate but I know they’re here in spirit. We love you so much!” Vanessa wrote.

Prior to this, she had shared a picture of her daughter on Instagram, showering praise on the 18-year-old for pursuing a career in modelling. “My baby (with makeup) 😁❤️ #grown @nataliabryant ❤️ Daddy would be so happy that you’re pursuing your modeling career now that you’re 18. You’re beautiful inside and out. Beautiful with makeup and without makeup. We love you. (sic)” the 38-year-old captioned the picture of her daughter looking lovely and her make-up done immaculately.

In her Instagram story, she had further shared that Natalia “stole” her face, but her lips are just like her father’s. As per a report in People, Natalia has already started her career in modelling and is believed to have signed with IMG Models.

“I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age. I have a love for the industry and ever since I can remember I wanted to model. There is a lot to learn but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively,” the model had said in a statement, as shared on IMG’s Instagram account.