‘Was told, should know how to cook’: Vidya Balan on facing gender bias

Vidya Balan has been vocal about a lot of issues that women tend to face, from body image to post-pregnancy work. Now she has opened up about facing gender bias at the dinner table when she was questioned on her cooking skills. “I remember people telling me over a dinner that ‘Oh my god, you don’t know how to cook’. I said, ‘No both Sidharth and I don’t know how to cook’,” she said in an interview with Times Now Digital.

She then said that the person told her that she should know how to cook. “I wanted to say, why should it be any different for Sidharth and me?” she added.

The 42-year-old actor went on to share that whenever her mother would ask her to learn cooking, she would respond by saying that she would hire a cook, or marry a man who knows how to cook.

The Sherni actor said that everyone has faced gender bias and that we all tend to judge each other, however, “it is sharper, when it comes to women”.

Vidya has previously spoken about body shaming too.

“There is no end to rejecting your body and spending a lifetime doing that. But what really happens, it is not your body’s fault, your body needs at least one person on its side, and I said to myself that this is my body and I love it,” she told indianexpress.com.

