Here’s how to brighten up your kitchen this festive season

With the onset of the festive season, beginning with Navratri this Saturday, many people get busy with the annual festive cleaning ritual which also includes paint finishes, incorporating new furnishings and shopping, among others. And one of the most important areas of the home, which can be called the heart of the house, is the kitchen.

Kitchen these days have become a second living room where families tend to spend time together creating memories. Which is why it becomes essential to give some importance to the kitchen as well, by adding some vibrancy to it. “Though neutral shades are long-lasting, a splash of colour always adds a fun element to your kitchen. The entire kitchen does not have to be colourful — you can highlight some parts of it to create vibrancy,” said Nikhil Chopra, director, Mirius Interni LLP, Stosa Cucine, an Italian modular kitchen brand.

This splash of colour can be added to open elements, profile grooves, plinths and some units to stop the monotony of neutral shades. Colours can also be added to counter tops and wall dado areas. Shades of black, white, grey, pastels, and metallic suit the Indian kitchen. The look can be enhanced by adding wooden/marble textures to the kitchen.

Here are dos and don’ts to consider when making your kitchen festive-ready.

Dos

1. Choice of colour: The style and size of your kitchen, and how it complements your overall home décor, play an important role in choosing the colour. Since the range of colours available is vast, it shouldn’t be too gaudy for you to dislike it in the future.

2. Soothing touch: Kitchen is a space that is frequently visited by everyone in the house. It is a space to not only cook but also grab a quick bite, hence should have a calming effect. Glossy light colours lend a chic look to the kitchen, and also give it a soothing effect.

3. Application of colour: Colour doesn’t always have to be added to walls. You can opt for a combination of coloured and textured shutters to add some vibrancy to the kitchen.

Don’ts

1. Opt for one shade: Never add colour to the entire kitchen as it may look fancy initially but slowly you will start getting bored of the same. Mix it with neutral and pastel shades to set the perfect tone.

2. Dark colours: Dark and extra bright colours usually suit a bigger space. Don’t choose extremely bright or dark colours in case your kitchen is small because such shades make the kitchen look even more smaller.

3. Funky colours: If you wish to experiment with a funky colour, you may do so in another part of the house but not here as it ruins the warm and welcoming feel of the space.