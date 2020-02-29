Designing tips for small kitchen spaces

Here are some tricks that you can include in your designs. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Images) Here are some tricks that you can include in your designs. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Images)

Changing lifestyles and preferences, especially among the millennial, have given way to innovative designs. These days people take immense pride in making creative use of limited spaces. And with apartment sizes shrinking due to rapid urban development, space-saving designs are becoming increasingly popularity.

The idea is to make optimum use of dead spaces in your home, so it appears more spacious. For instance, an enclosed balcony can double up as a study corner, vertical kitchens, using Murphy beds that fold into the wall when not in use, or simply picking a colour palette to make your space look brighter. And when it comes to the kitchen, it appears even smaller if cooking is what you love doing.

So here are some design tricks that you can include in your home and still maintain the aesthetics of your space:

* If you prefer a single colour for your cabinets, opt for tropical shades like turquoise, aqua coral or make a bold statement with black. A white kitchen is an evergreen choice, even for studio apartments.

* Opt for an L-shaped or open modular kitchen design. These designs work best for small to medium kitchen spaces as they add volume, especially in modest-sized homes.

* Minimalism as a style is visually pleasing, gives you ample breathing space, and is also quite easy to maintain. Clean and straight-line designs are also in trend this year.

* Textured walls, brick walls and tiles are a unique way to add a pop of design to your space.

* Pick neutral tones for your walls, and choose vibrant hues like blue and yellow for your furnishing and decor.

