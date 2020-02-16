Here’s how you can jazz up your kitchen

Designing a kitchen is more than just figuring out your storage options, there’s a lot of ideation that goes into renovating it smartly. (Photo: Hipcouch) Designing a kitchen is more than just figuring out your storage options, there’s a lot of ideation that goes into renovating it smartly. (Photo: Hipcouch)

If renovating your kitchen has been on your mind for the longest time, you are in the right place. Designing a kitchen is more than just figuring out your storage options. There’s a lot of ideation that goes into renovating it smartly. If your kitchen looks a tad bit dated, take a look below as to how you can style your kitchen cleverly before you move on to knock down any walls. Give it the facelift it needs without spending a ton of money.

There’s nothing like neutral kitchens. They are popular all over the world for their elegance and effortless beauty. They also serve other functions such as letting in more natural light and lending a feel of serenity and neatness to the cooking space.

Pankaj Poddar, co-founder Hipcouch, an Interior Design Company says, “you and your family spend quite a lot of time in your kitchen. Though there are many benefits, a kitchen with neutral colours can also be boring and dull. Well, with just a few design tweaks and some clever ideas, you can transform your neutral kitchen into an exciting and cheerful space.”

Add some colour

Repaint small details. Paint the handle of the cabinets or the handle of the sink faucet. (Photo: Hipcouch) Repaint small details. Paint the handle of the cabinets or the handle of the sink faucet. (Photo: Hipcouch)

Adding some colour to your usual white kitchen does wonder but that does not mean you have to repaint the entire space. All you need is a little splash of colour, and you will be able to do away with the dullness while keeping it classy yet minimal. Even mixing neutrals or adding a few shades of grey to your white kitchen can make a difference. There are different yet interesting ways to add colour like:

Repaint small details. Paint the handle of the cabinets or the handle of the sink faucet.

Get a couple of bright coloured chairs or repaint the existing one.

Colouring cabinets is also a good idea. The current trend is to have cabinets in different colours or eclectic mixing.

There is no rulebook one needs to follow while adding colours. You can go with the colour that excites you, like your favourite colour or one that has a calming effect like mint green or lavender. Though you needn’t adhere to the same colour palette as the rest of the house, ensure there is continuity as far as the choice of colours is concerned.

Incorporate fun tiles

Neutral kitchens have a place of their own but there’s nothing like adding a pop of colour. (Photo: Hipcouch) Neutral kitchens have a place of their own but there’s nothing like adding a pop of colour. (Photo: Hipcouch)

Adding eye-catching tiles, be it on the flooring, walls or backsplash can liven up your kitchen. Go for patterned tiles because they not only add colour but also lend a personality to your kitchen, indeed defining your choices and reflecting your moods.

Bring in some light

Consider getting coordinating pieces that go with your light. (Photo: Hipcouch) Consider getting coordinating pieces that go with your light. (Photo: Hipcouch)

The right type of lighting is crucial for your kitchen because you need good lights to be able to cook at night. At the same time, functional lights needn’t be drab. Get creative and enhance the style of your kitchen with some dazzling lights.

Statement lighting or small fixtures that come in nice designs and shapes can amp up your neutral kitchen several-fold.

You can also consider getting coordinating pieces that go with your light. For example, a golden chandelier can be coordinated with stylish bar stools with golden legs.

There is also a plethora of options to choose from such as wooden lighting, pendant lights, wall sconces, rope lighting, chandeliers, or even dimmer lights.

Use wood

Getting small items in wood such as a wooden serving tray, knife, bowls, spoons or cutting board can lend warmth to your kitchen. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Getting small items in wood such as a wooden serving tray, knife, bowls, spoons or cutting board can lend warmth to your kitchen. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

A neutral or white kitchen is classy, but at the same time, it can also appear to be too formal and uninviting. Your kitchen needs to be welcoming and should emit a warm vibe and not be too stiff in its approach. The best way to achieve it is by incorporating wood in different ways. Even getting small items in wood such as a wooden serving tray, knife, bowls, spoons or cutting board can lend warmth to your kitchen.

Try the warmer tones of wood because they go well with the neutral shade to lend a cosier look to the place. Midtones and brighter tones are also as good. Wooden flooring, wooden doors, chairs, bar stools and cabinets are other ways to include wooden elements into space.

Bring in some shimmer

Brass elements too can help break the plain look of the space. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Brass elements too can help break the plain look of the space. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

A little bling in a neutral kitchen can elevate the look and feel of the space. Gold or brass items do a great job in increasing the feel manifolds. Add gold pendants for a touch of glamour to your neutral kitchen. Gold accents in the form of knobs or cabinet pulls can also lend a luxurious look to any dull kitchen.

Brass elements can help break the plain look of the space. You can incorporate them in kitchen hardware, vent hood or light fixtures to lend an unmistakable style to your kitchen. Brass utensils too will be a good way to add a little shine to a white kitchen.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd