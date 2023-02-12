scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 12, 2023
Kiss Day 2023: Date, Wishes Images, Quotes, Importance and significance

Kiss Day 2023: Date, Wishes Images, Quotes, Importance and significance: The main idea behind kissing is showing your love towards your partner.

Kiss Day 2023: Date, Wishes Images, Quotes, Importance and significance: Kiss Day originated from the United Kingdom, and is celebrated every year on February 13, as a part of Valentine’s week. The main idea behind kissing is showing your love towards your partner. Kissing is one of the simplest forms of affection, which shows how much a couple loves each other.

Importance and significance

Kiss day was borne out of the idea that many people forget the pleasure one can gain from the single act of kissing. It is the best way to make others feel loved and express love in return. The simple pleasure of kissing your partner before leaving for work or after coming back from a long day has lost its essence in the fast pace of the modern world. But kiss day aims to revive the celebration of expressing love. Whenever your love starts fading out, you can simply rekindle the romance by a minimum act of intimacy each day.

Here are some quotes and wishes to send across and let your partner know how important they are to you.

*Your kiss has a healing power that fades away all my worries. Happy kiss day, my love.

Kiss day Happy Kiss Day 2023 Wishes Images: Today, all I want is to kiss you on your lips. Happy Kiss Day my love. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*There is no gift greater than a sweet kiss from you on my lips. Happy Kiss Day!

Kiss Day Happy Kiss Day 2023 Wishes Images: The greatest moment of joy is when I am kissing you on your lips. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Sometimes I fail to find words to express my love for you; that’s why I prefer kisses over words. Missing you so badly on this day.

Kiss Day Happy Kiss Day 2023 Wishes Images: Kiss is the most natural way to express love, affection and care. Happy kiss day to you my loved one. (Photo: Pixabay/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Kissing lets us fall in love with each other again and again and makes us flawless in the eyes of each other forever. Happy kiss day.

Kiss day Happy Kiss Day 2022 Wishes Images: May we always hold on to each other. (Photo: Pixabay/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

*The best thing to wake up in the morning is your kiss. You make me forget the whole world with your kiss. I love you.

