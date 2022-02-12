Kiss Day 2022: Date, Wishes Images, Quotes, Importance and significance: Every year on February 13, Kiss Day is observed as the seventh day of Valentine’s Week, one day before Valentine’s Day. Kiss Day is celebrated to honour the value of a kiss in a relationship, to keep the romance and the spark alive.

The first commemoration of the day took place in the United Kingdom (UK). In the early 2000s, it became extremely popular all around the world. Kissing is a centuries-old method of expressing affection. Its value, though, goes further than romance.

Kissing your significant other is a way to show your devotion, love, and admiration. A kiss may heal many wounds and communicate a thousand silent words. It has the ability to clear any misunderstandings and enhance the love in and adoration in relationships.

Since many people will be unable to see their loved ones, being in the midst of a pandemic, here are some quotes and wishes to send across and let your partner know how important they are to you.

*Your kiss has a healing power that fades away all my worries. Happy kiss day, my love.

*There is no gift greater than a sweet kiss from you on my lips. Happy Kiss Day!

*Sometimes I fail to find words to express my love for you; that’s why I prefer kisses over words. Missing you so badly on this day.

*Kissing lets us fall in love with each other again and again and make us flawless in the eyes of each other forever. Happy kiss day.

*The best thing to wake up in the morning is your kiss. You make me forget the whole world with your kiss. I love you.

