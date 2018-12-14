A Red-Letter Day

The Journey began with a photograph of a burnt-down Town Hall in Amritsar for author and journalist Kishwar Desai. She was researching for “Punjab Under Siege, The Jallianwala Bagh Centenary (1919-1920)”, an exhibition at the Partition Museum, which is housed in the Town Hall. As more photographs of burnt buildings in the city — a result of riots in the year 1919 — began to find place on the author’s desk, Desai began to research what happened in that year in Punjab.

“What troubled me was why don’t we know about this time and our team at the museum got original files, eyewitness accounts, papers and so on. A lot of information began pouring in about this turning point in the movement for freedom, and I had to write about it. But I decided that the book should be from the people’s perspective, which we tend to forget, with the women also finding a voice,”says Desai, who visited Chandigarh for the Punjab launch of Jallianwala Bagh, 1919, The Real Story.

The book, says Desai, is a homage to the people of Punjab who, 100 years ago, were humiliated, tortured and killed under the pretext of martial law. A century later, the Jallianwala Bagh massacre remains the most heartbreaking episode in the history of the Indian freedom struggle. Brigadier General Dyer deliberately murdered more than a thousand fellow British subjects, all Indians, and called it a merciful act.

Desai says she took over two years to research the book, looking at various sources, documents and reports to understand the eco-system of the time, and how Amritsar resembled a concentration camp and the cruelty of the government towards its own subjects. The larger idea, adds Desai, was to give an Indian perspective, and to achieve that she attempted to piece together what actually happened on April 13, 1919, as well as before and after, using mostly the words of the survivors and recorded statements describing those terrifying events. “Also as far as possible, I have used Indian sources and viewpoints because for far too long, with a few exceptions, this narrative has been told by Western historians,” she says.

Desai says many questions fuelled her research and writing — what were the catalysts for the events of the day, why the British imposed martial law on Amritsar, what do we know about the individuals whose lives spun out of control and why the people of Punjab suffered barbaric punishments including public flogging, torture and even bombing, which was unknown to the world? “Dyer was not the only villain or protagonist. There were many others like him, and putting the blame on Dyer was another political twist. The massacre and events thereafter had a major influence on the freedom movement in India. Throughout the writing of the book, I could hear the cries of those hundreds, as they lay dying at Jallianwala Bagh, deprived of water, medicine and help, and also the women, who were trapped at home, without any water and electricity, too afraid to step out to get help for their loved ones,”says Desai.

“The Jallianwala Bagh Centenary (1919-1920)”, a commemorative exhibition at the Partition Museum, says Desai, is linked in many ways both to the freedom struggle as well as Partition, with little known information in the exhibition about the oppression in Punjab as it was under Martial Law during that period. “We learn about Hindu Muslim unity and how the British were keen to destroy this and the showcase has valuable information on this,”she says.

The exhibition has rare photographs, including some of the victims of the massacre, audio-visual matter, films, poetry, books, newspapers and personal collections from the period. “Interviews were done all around the Bagh, including mapping of homes to understand the pain transmitted over the years,”Desai says it was compelling to do the exhibition in the Town Hall, a building that was witness to the unrest after the massacre and Partition. The Town Hall is next to the Bagh, it is the old Kotwali, in which are the jails in which hundreds of innocent people were incarcerated during that period of oppression. “We have recreated a whipping post from an old photograph. The exhibition, in a way, attempts to reach out to people and understand this turning point in history. The show will move around India and then go to the UK for the truth has to be told,” she says.