‘The final state for a while’: Kirti Kulhari shares stage 2 of her hair colour journey

Kirti Kulhari, of late, has been on an experimental spree — from getting a tattoo to jetting off on a solo trip. And now, the Four More Shots Please! actor, who keeps sharing life updates with her fans on social media, has revealed her new look — after colouring her hair.

“Stage 2- my hair colour journey. The final state for a while. Pictures speak a thousand words… so here’s for you all to see the colours in my hair in their full glory…” she wrote on Instagram, adding, “I absolutely love colouring my hair.”

The new-look was appreciated by her fans and followers. “Ladies and gentlemen.. the rebirth of Ms Kulhari… and that too a colourful one!” one user wrote, while another commented, “Amazing…that’s bold and beautiful”.

Avani, founder, Happy In The Head, who coloured the actor’s hair told indianexpress.com that the idea was to “shift base from the raven, jet-black colour” that she was sporting for a long time to something more “lighter, brighter”.

“We decided to go super light with six-eight tones of colours including aubergine, rose, purple, tangerine, and sunset yellow,” said Avani. The hair colourist added that “each colour has multiple tones” which needed to be highlighted.

The Human actor had previously shared a bleached look, from before she decided on the colours.

“Here I am…this is me…there’s no one else on earth I will rather be… Part 1 of my hair colour journey. Bleached my whole hair yesterday to change the hair colour from a stark black (which I absolutely love) to other colours (which will be decided once I am back from my trip on November 20),” she had said.

She also hinted at plans to “lighten the hair further” to a 9 or 10 shade and then create absolute magic with it. “I am going to love my hair so much and take care of it. Me and Avani @happyinthehead decided to let this bleached look be and enjoy this part of the journey too,” she said while mentioning her trip to Georgia.

Avani agreed while sharing that the idea is to go even lighter over sessions instead of bombarding it at one go. “Given the history of the hair and the fact that it has been coloured before, and is not virgin hair, it was important to keep in mind that the look was not just aesthetically beautiful but the hair stays luscious, strong and soft too which demands several sessions,” she told indianexpress.com.

