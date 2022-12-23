King Charles announces date for Trooping the Colour; know more about the royal tradition

The King’s Birthday Parade, officially known as Trooping the Colour, will take place in June 2023, marking King Charles’ first birthday parade since he took over the throne after Queen Elizabeth’s death on September 8. Buckingham Palace recently announced that it will be held on June 17, 2023, weeks after his coronation ceremony on May 6.

Revealing the details, the palace said that the parade will boast more than “1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians”. The King will ride on horseback alongside Prince William, and the Queen Consort and the Princess of Wales will watch the parade.

Just like Queen Elizabeth, whose birthday was on April 21 but was celebrated by the public in June as the weather is better, King Charles, too, will follow in his mother’s footsteps to hold the festivities in June despite his actual birthday — in November.

Trooping the Colour ceremony is believed to have been performed first during the reign of King Charles II. In 1748, it was decided that this parade would be used to mark the official birthday of the Sovereign, and went on to become an annual event after George III took over the throne in 1760. Since then, it continues to be a colourful and spectacular celebration of the birthday of the British monarch.

Despite its history of over 2 centuries, Trooping the Colour became a stand-out date in the royal calendar only during the reign of Queen Elizabeth, People reported. ” Over those seven decades, TV — and later, colour photographs — brought the pageantry alive for millions of people around the world and showcased the royal family in the process.”

The term ‘Colour’ comes from the regimental flags of the British Army which were historically described as ‘Colours’ because they displayed the uniform colours and insignia worn by the soldiers of different units. “The principal role of a regiment’s Colours was to provide a rallying point on the battlefield. This was important because, without modern communications, it was all too easy for troops to become disoriented and separated from their unit during the conflict,” the official website of The Household Division stated.

It explained that if troops were to know what their Regiment’s colours looked like, it was necessary to display them regularly. “The way in which this was done was for young officers to march in between the ranks of troops formed up in lines with the Colours held high. This is the origin of the word ‘trooping’. So, what today is a great tradition began life as a vital and practical parade designed to aid unit recognition before a battle commenced.”

This year’s Trooping the Colour was part of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, marking the late monarch’s 70 unprecedented years on the throne.

