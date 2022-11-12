King Charles to pay touching tribute to mother Queen Elizabeth with Remembrance Day wreath

Remembrance Day is an annual memorial day observed to honour armed forces members who have died in the line of duty. For many, it also marks a period of reflection and remembrance for all those who are longer with us. As such, in a fitting tribute, King Charles III – the reigning Britain monarch – will honour his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and grandfather, King George VI, at the annual Remembrance Day Sunday service in London.

The King will give tribute to the late monarchs with a wreath that he will lay at The Cenotaph War memorial. According to a report by independent.co.uk, Buckingham Palace has confirmed that King Charles will be laying a new wreath as a tribute to both his late mother, and grandfather King George VI.

The new wreath will feature poppies mounted on an arrangement of black leaves and the ribbon will wear The King‘s racing colours – scarlet, purple and gold. The Royal racing colours were also incorporated into the wreaths of King George V, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth II.

King Charles III will be accompanied by his wife Camilla – the Queen Consort, Prince William and Kate Middleton – the Prince and Princess of Wales, The Earl and Countess of Wessex, Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, The Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra.

For the first time, a wreath will also be laid on the behalf of the Queen Consort and it will bear her racing colours. It will “echo the wreath of the previous Queen Consort, Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother”, tatler.com reported.

Camilla will watch the event from the balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office building, and will most likely be joined by the Princess of Wales and Countess of Wessex.

