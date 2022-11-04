scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 04, 2022

Does King Charles travel with a teddy bear and his own toilet seat?

"He still travels with a childhood teddy bear. He's had it since he was a very small child... The only person who's been allowed to mend King Charles' teddy bear is his childhood nanny..." a royal author has claimed

King Charles, King Charles III, King Charles travel teddy bear, King Charles own toilet seat, King Charles temper, King Charles eating habits, royal family, King Charles quirks, indian express newsBritain's King Charles III at Buckingham Palace in London. (Isabel Infantes/Pool via AP)

Now that he is a reigning monarch, King Charles III — who took the throne after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II earlier this year — can do as he pleases, and his team has to take care of his quirks, especially when he is travelling, to ensure the journey is comfortable and befitting of a king.

It has recently come to the fore that Charles may perhaps have some unique travel requirements, two of which include a teddy bear and his own personalised toilet seat. According to an Independent report, the claim about the British monarch has been made by a royal author.

ALSO READ |Why King Charles III is looking to the left in first coins featuring him

Per the outlet, the 73-year-old’s peculiarities have been made public by one Christopher Andersen, who is the author of the book ‘The King: The Life of Charles III‘. Andersen told Entertainment Tonight that Charles is “one of the most eccentric sovereigns Great Britain has ever had”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

In the recent past, many of Charles’ habits have been observed closely and scrutinised, including the time he ‘rudely’ gestured to his staff to take off certain objects — like a pen box and inkwell — from the table to make space for this paperwork, and another time when he threw a tantrum when his ink pen leaked. A video of his went viral around the time of his mother’s death, which showed the king struggling with a leaking fountain pen, exclaiming: “I can’t bear this bloody thing… What they do, every stinking time.”

ALSO READ |King Charles III’s Pipe Major plays for the first time at his London residence; know more about the royal tradition

Andersen was quoted as telling ET: “He still travels with a childhood teddy bear. He’s had it since he was a very small child… The only person who’s been allowed to mend King Charles’ teddy bear is his childhood nanny Mabel Anderson, [whom] he remains very close to.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

The author further stated that the monarch “travels with a custom-made toilet seat”, and that “people who work in the palace, people who have worked for him, say that when he goes to dinner parties at other people’s homes he often brings his own chef, so they can prepare a meal for him that he’ll eat separately at the table”.

ALSO READ |A ‘slimmed down’ coronation ceremony for King Charles in 2023 with fewer attendees; know more

“He wants what he wants, when he wants it,” Andersen said, adding that Charles has apparently denied this. As for one of King Charles‘ “funniest quirks”, the author claimed adding that a “number of royals” share this, and that even the queen had it: “…they don’t like square ice cubes.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

“They carry around ice cube trays, have them brought with them wherever they go, because they don’t like the clinking sound that square cubes make.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Imran Khan attack deepens fault-lines in Pakistan, may open space to defu...Premium
Imran Khan attack deepens fault-lines in Pakistan, may open space to defu...
Federal Reserve hikes rates again: what it means for Indian markets, inve...Premium
Federal Reserve hikes rates again: what it means for Indian markets, inve...
There is no debate: There has been a persistent decline in poverty in IndiaPremium
There is no debate: There has been a persistent decline in poverty in India
Bracing for challenge, BJP puts all hands on deck to steady Gujarat shipPremium
Bracing for challenge, BJP puts all hands on deck to steady Gujarat ship

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-11-2022 at 01:20:05 pm
Next Story

Harry Maguire as Cristiano Ronaldo’s strike partner. Yes, you read that right

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

art exhibition
In pictures: Master creations from ‘Vasant Fest – A boutique Art Fair’
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 04: Latest News
Advertisement