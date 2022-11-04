Does King Charles travel with a teddy bear and his own toilet seat?

Now that he is a reigning monarch, King Charles III — who took the throne after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II earlier this year — can do as he pleases, and his team has to take care of his quirks, especially when he is travelling, to ensure the journey is comfortable and befitting of a king.

It has recently come to the fore that Charles may perhaps have some unique travel requirements, two of which include a teddy bear and his own personalised toilet seat. According to an Independent report, the claim about the British monarch has been made by a royal author.

Per the outlet, the 73-year-old’s peculiarities have been made public by one Christopher Andersen, who is the author of the book ‘The King: The Life of Charles III‘. Andersen told Entertainment Tonight that Charles is “one of the most eccentric sovereigns Great Britain has ever had”.

In the recent past, many of Charles’ habits have been observed closely and scrutinised, including the time he ‘rudely’ gestured to his staff to take off certain objects — like a pen box and inkwell — from the table to make space for this paperwork, and another time when he threw a tantrum when his ink pen leaked. A video of his went viral around the time of his mother’s death, which showed the king struggling with a leaking fountain pen, exclaiming: “I can’t bear this bloody thing… What they do, every stinking time.”

Andersen was quoted as telling ET: “He still travels with a childhood teddy bear. He’s had it since he was a very small child… The only person who’s been allowed to mend King Charles’ teddy bear is his childhood nanny Mabel Anderson, [whom] he remains very close to.”

The author further stated that the monarch “travels with a custom-made toilet seat”, and that “people who work in the palace, people who have worked for him, say that when he goes to dinner parties at other people’s homes he often brings his own chef, so they can prepare a meal for him that he’ll eat separately at the table”.

“He wants what he wants, when he wants it,” Andersen said, adding that Charles has apparently denied this. As for one of King Charles‘ “funniest quirks”, the author claimed adding that a “number of royals” share this, and that even the queen had it: “…they don’t like square ice cubes.”

“They carry around ice cube trays, have them brought with them wherever they go, because they don’t like the clinking sound that square cubes make.”

