Monday, Nov 14, 2022

The story behind the ring King Charles never removes from his pinky finger

The ring, which is very close to the King's heart, is engraved with the symbol of the Prince of Wales - a title held by Charles for 64 years

King Charles III signs an oath to uphold the security of the Church in Scotland during the Accession Council at St James's Palace, London. (Victoria Jones/Pool Photo via AP)

The British Royal Family boasts of an extensive collection of precious jewels, ranging from rare diamonds to exquisite pieces of jewellery. However, there’s one piece of jewel that Britain’s reigning monarch King Charles III rarely parts with. For decades, he has worn a gold signet ring on the little finger of his left hand.

The ring, which is very close to the King‘s heart, is engraved with the symbol of the Prince of Wales — a title held by Charles for 64 years, and now used by his son Prince William. The King has been seen wearing this ring since the mid-70s.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) 

Called a signet ring and often referred to as a ‘gentleman’s ring’, it is reported to be made with Welsh gold – a tradition also used by the royal family for their wedding bands. According to Hello Magazine, it is thought to be worth around £4,000 and dates back 175 years.

ALSO READ |King Charles unveils statue of Queen Elizabeth that weighs almost two tonnes; know about the stonemason who carved it

Before King Charles III, the ring was worn by his uncle, Prince Edward, the Duke of Windsor, who was the Prince of Wales before he ascended the throne.

According to the blog He Spoke Style, the signet ring is traditionally worn on the pinky finger of the non-dominant hand. King Charles stacks his signet ring with his wedding band, which is otherwise supposed to be worn on the ring finger.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) 

He has famously worn this ring after the official announcement of his engagement with Princess Diana in 1981 and also during his wedding to Queen Consort Camilla in 2005.

“Signet rings were traditionally worn to imprint the seal in hot wax on letters or documents, but more recently depict social status,” Grazia reported. While the signet ring has traditionally been worn by men, the women of the royal family are no strangers to it. Princess Diana and Kate Middleton – they all have been, time and again, spotted wearing their own versions of this ring on their pinky fingers.

