King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla bring back an annual royal Christmas tradition after pandemic

This year has been a ‘year-of-firsts’ for Britain’s new monarch King Charles and his wife Queen Consort Camilla.

After losing his mother and UK’s longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, Charles became a king at the age of 74, taking up new roles and responsibilities. From a new office to new royal emblems, the couple seems to have embraced the change.

A few days ago, in keeping with a royal annual tradition, Charles and Camilla shared with the world a love-filled photograph to grace Christmas and holiday cards. Since it will be the first time they will celebrate Christmas as ‘king’ and ‘queen’, the couple also resuscitated another royal tradition two years after it was discontinued because of the Covid-19 pandemic that brought death and destruction all around the world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by King Charles III & Queen Camilla (FANPAGE) (@king.charles.queen.camilla)

According to reports, the royal family’s Christmas lunch has returned. On Tuesday, members of the family congregated for the annual pre-Christmas event. A Daily Mail report stated that it was a sit-down turkey lunch hosted by the new monarch for whom it was his first annual Christmas meal. It, however, happened at Windsor Castle and not at Buckingham Palace in London, where it used to normally happen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

This was the first event since the queen’s funeral that so many members of the family came together. Notably, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, who are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — and their children Archie and Lilibet — remained absent, since they reside in the US.

Among the attendees were Princess Anne and her husband Sir Tim Laurence, Prince Edward with his wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and their daughter, Lady Louise, Princess Anne’s daughter, Zara and her husband, Mike Tindall, among others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 👑britishroyalfamily64👑 (@britishroyalfamily64)

While Prince William, his wife Kate Middleton and their three children were not seen driving to the venue, reports suggested they must have commuted separately from their house at Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor Castle grounds, which is a short distance away.

The Daily Mail reported that this lunch has typically taken place on the Wednesday before Christmas, before the monarch leaves for Sandringham to celebrate the festive season.

