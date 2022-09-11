scorecardresearch
King Charles uses ink pot gifted by Prince William and Harry as he’s officially declared British Monarch

The touching gesture comes after months of tension between Harry and his father and brother

King Charles III signs an oath to uphold the security of the Church in Scotland during the Accession Council at St James's Palace, London. (Victoria Jones/Pool Photo via AP)

King Charles III on Saturday signed the declaration which officially made him the new British Monarch using ink from a silver pot gifted to him by his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

King Charles was on Saturday proclaimed Britain’s new monarch in a historic ceremony of the Accession Council. He was joined by his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, and his son and heir Prince William – the new Prince of Wales, who added their signatures to the formal proclamation documents.

During the meeting, which was televised for the first time in history, Charles had to sign two copies of the declaration. He did so using a fountain pen with black ink from a small silver pot. Camilla and William also used the pot when they signed the documents, the Mirror newspaper reported.

The touching gesture comes after months of tension between Harry and his father and brother. In his bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry accused Charles of cutting him off financially and said William was “trapped”.

The use of the ink pot during the historic ceremony was seen as a show of support by the now Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex.

Royal correspondent Rebecca English wrote on Twitter: “The ink pot on the signature table at today’s Accession was a gift from Prince William and Prince Harry.” The throne had passed to the 73-year-old former Prince of Wales following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Thursday and Saturday’s ceremony marked his formal declaration and oath taking at St. James’s Palace in London.

