Just like her husband King Charles III, Queen Camilla also has a new royal emblem

A lot many things changed after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, who was Britain longest-reigning monarch, including the elevation of ranks of certain members of the royal family.

While Prince Charles became the new monarch and is now addressed as King Charles III, his wife Camilla — who was the Duchess of Cornwall — has come to be known as Queen Consort. As such, she now has a new emblem, just like her husband.

ALSO READ | Why King Charles III is looking to the left in first coins featuring him

According to a People report, the 75-year-old unveiled a “special cypher” that has been designed in her honour ever since she was promoted. Per the report, Buckingham Palace — which is the official London residence of the monarch — confirmed on Monday that the insignia is Camilla’s “personal property”, selected by her from a range of designs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Royal Family (@royal_family_history)

Much like that of her husband’s, Camilla’s cypher also features a monogram that is placed below an ornate crown. There is ‘CR’ written, which represents Camilla’s initial ‘C’, and the ‘R’ that stands for ‘Regina’, meaning ‘queen’ in Latin.

Similarly, Charles’ cypher holds the initial of his first name that starts with ‘C’ and there is an ‘R’ for ‘Rex’ — ‘king’ in Latin. There is also the Roman numeral three or third.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Anthony Delaney (@the_history_report)

ALSO READ | Check out the sweet childhood picture King Charles chose to reply to people’s condolence messages

The publication mentioned that the insignia will be used by the queen consort on all personal letterheads, stationary, cards and gifts. It has been created by one Professor Ewan Clayton, calligrapher on the Faculty and Academic Board of The Royal Drawing School, in collaboration with Timothy Noad, Herald Painter and Scrivener at The College of Arms.

Meanwhile, it should be noted that the new sovereign’s symbol replaces that of Queen Elizabeth II, who was on the throne for more than 70 years. Her insignia was ‘ER II’ — for ‘Elizabeth Regina’.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!