King Charles III’s Pipe Major plays for the first time at his London residence; know more about the royal tradition

The royal Pipe Major of King Charles III played for the first time on Tuesday, marking the historic first during his reign following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8. Major Paul Burns, who performed the last lament at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral on September 19, played for the ruling British monarch in Clarence House’s gardens as he is staying there.

Sharing the video, in which the military musician from the Royal Regiment of Scotland can be seen in his uniform — including the tartan kilt and green socks — playing melodic tones, the official account of the Royal Family wrote, “His Majesty’s Pipe Major played for the first time in the Clarence House garden this morning, as The King woke up in residence. The position was originally created by Queen Victoria in 1843, and Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth enjoyed the special tradition following her Accession to the Throne in 1952.”

This is a special royal tradition in which a lone piper plays a selection of songs every day at 9 am below the monarch‘s window for 15 minutes. The practice dates back to Queen Victoria who started this 179 years ago after she became enamoured by the sound during a visit to the Scottish Highlands with Prince Albert. Since then, there have been 17 chief pipers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

According to BBC, the piper’s daily performance is split into two sessions of seven minutes. The two sessions are separated by a minute in between to adjust and tune the traditional Scottish instrument. They also play on state occasions.

The role, too, was created by Queen Victoria in 1843. The piper, as per royal protocol, becomes a member of the Royal household with quarters at Buckingham Palace and travels with the monarch wherever he/she goes.

ALSO READ | Climate activists smear chocolate cake on King Charles III’s wax statue at Madame Tussauds in London

This is also the first time the Piper played at Clarence House as the King has no immediate plan to move to Buckingham Palace – the official London residence of British monarchs since 1837. This is, in part, due to the extensive renovations underway at Buckingham Palace which will be completed in 2027, according to The Sunday Times.

However, even after the renovation work is completed, King Charles III may opt to remain in Clarence House where he has been living since the early 2000s with Buckingham Palace being the place for royal engagements.

The report added that the King “doesn’t see it (Buckingham Palace) as a viable future home or a house that’s fit for purpose in the modern world. He feels that its upkeep, both from a cost and environmental perspective, is not sustainable.”

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!