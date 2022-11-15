King Charles marks first birthday as monarch with a new photograph and role; know more

King Charles III, Britain’s reigning monarch, celebrated his 74th birthday on Monday, marking his first birthday as king after he succeeded his mother Queen Elizabeth II on the throne following her death on September 8. Reportedly, King Charles enjoyed his birthday in private with no public engagements planned for the day. To commemorate this special day, The Royal Family released a new photograph of the monarch.

In the never-before-seen picture, he can be seen leaning against an ancient oak tree in Windsor with glowing autumnal light falling on him. Take a look.

On his birthday, King Charles also officially took over a title and post from his late father Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, to become the Park Ranger of Windsor Great Park. It has been 70 years since Philip, who passed away in April 2021, was appointed to the role.

Sir Henry Neville was the first person to take over this environmental role in 1559 during the reign of Queen Elizabeth I. Over the 460 years of this post, several monarchs and family members have held this title, including King George VI, King Charles‘ grandfather.

But, it was Prince Philip who was the longest-serving Ranger of Windsor Great Park as he held the role from 1952 until his death in 2021. “His Royal Highness took an active role in overseeing developments, such as the reintroduction of Red Deer into the Deer Park in 1979 and the development of The Savill Garden Visitor Centre and Virginia Water Pavilion,” The Royal Family wrote on Instagram.

The role of the Ranger of The Great Park involves offering oversight and guidance to the Deputy ranger and his team in the day-to-day stewardship of one of the country’s oldest estates.

The King’s birthday was also celebrated with a 21-gun salute in Green Park, close to Buckingham Palace, and a rendition of ‘Happy Birthday’ being played at Changing the Guard Ceremony.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, The Prince and Princess of Wales, wished the King on Twitter, saying, “Wishing a very happy birthday to His Majesty The King!”

