Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
Know all about King Charles’ coronation photographer

Ahead of the coronation in May, it has been revealed that photographer Hugo Burnand will take the official portraits at the crowning ceremony of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla at Westminster Abbey

king charlesKing Charles' coronation will take place on May 6 (Source: Reuters)

King Charles III, who assumed the throne after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth last September, will be crowned during a grand coronation on Saturday, May 6. In January, Buckingham Palace announced that his accession will be celebrated with traditional processions, a concert at Windsor Castle, street parties, light shows and community volunteering.

Ahead of the coronation in May, it has been revealed that photographer Hugo Burnand will take the official portraits at the crowning ceremony of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla at Westminster Abbey. The Times reported that the celebrated portrait and party photographer will follow in the footsteps of Cecil Beaton, who captured the portrait of the late Queen during her coronation in 1953.

 

This is not the first time Burnand has been roped in for royal engagements. Prior to this, the photographer took the official pictures at Charles and Camilla’s wedding in 2005, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011, Lady Gabriella Windsor’s wedding in 2019, and also the wedding of Flora Oglivy, the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth’s cousin Princess Alexandra, in 2021.

In addition to the royal weddings, the 59-year-old has previously photographed Charles’ 60th and 73rd birthday portraits, Charles and Camilla’s Christmas card pictures in 2017 and 2018, and Camilla’s UK Good Housekeeping Cover in 2022.

Burnand is a London-based portrait and events photographer, and operates from a studio in Notting Hill or on location. He started his career as a photographer as Tatler magazine’s Bystander nightlife column photographer.

 

According to The Times, the photos are “expected to combine a modern and traditional style.”

“Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort hope the Coronation Weekend will provide an opportunity to spend time and celebrate with friends, families and communities across the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement earlier.

First published on: 16-02-2023 at 10:00 IST
First published on: 16-02-2023 at 10:00 IST
