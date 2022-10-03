scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 03, 2022

King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, William, and Kate pose for new royal portrait

The portrait was taken on September 18 at Buckingham Palace, on the night before Queen Elizabeth's funeral, by photographer Chris Jackson

The portrait shows the family wearing all-black mourning attire as they stand side by side and smile for the camera. (Photo: theroyalfamily/ Instagram)

“Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort with Their Royal Highnesses The Prince and Princess of Wales” can be seen posing together in a new portrait of the British royal family released by Buckingham Palace. The photograph features King Charles III, Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince William, and Kate Middleton, all of whom can be seen wearing all-black mourning attire as they stand side by side and smile for the camera.

The portrait was taken on September 18 at Buckingham Palace, on the night before Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, by photographer Chris Jackson. According to Page Six, a few leaders such as US President Joe Biden were also present at the Palace for the pre-funeral reception when the picture was taken.

In the picture, Kate looked lovely in a fitted long sleeve black dress styled with sheer black stockings and black heels. She left her hair open in soft curls and accessorised the outfit with a pair of earrings and a ring. William was seen in a traditional black suit and tie with a crisp white shirt as he stood beside his father, King Charles, who also chose a similar attire, complete with a white pocket square, for the portrait.

Camilla opted for a black lace dress that she teamed with black stockings and matching footwear. She styled the outfit with a diamond necklace, earrings, and a bracelet.

The family portrait, however, does not feature Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who were also there following Queen Elizabeth’s death on September 8.

On September 23, the Royal family official Instagram account shared a portrait of the King discharging his duties. “The Red Box contains papers from government ministers in the UK and the Realms and from representatives from the Commonwealth and beyond. The documents are sent from the Private Secretary’s Office to The King, wherever he may be in residence, in a locked red despatch box,” read the caption.

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth received Red Boxes, which were made upon her Coronation in 1953, almost every day of her reign, including weekends and holidays, but excluding Christmas Day,” the official account added.

First published on: 03-10-2022 at 10:30:32 pm
