Friday, Nov 18, 2022

17-year-old slice of King Charles and Camilla’s wedding cake to go up for auction

Made by Dawn Blunden and Mary Robinson, from the Sophisticake cake shop in Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire, the royal couple's fruitcake is expected to fetch £600

Charles and Camilla tied the knot on April 9, 2005 (Source: clarencehouse/Instagram; bid.keysauctions.co.uk)

The wedding of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla on April 9, 2005, sparked worldwide interest and attention for reasons more than one. And now, royal fans can own a souvenir from the memorable event as the original tin containing wedding cake from the nuptials of the then Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall is going up for auction.

Made by Dawn Blunden and Mary Robinson, from the Sophisticake cake shop in Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire, the royal couple’s fruitcake is expected to fetch £600. The pink commemorative tin has the wedding date ‘9 April 2005’ inscribed on the top along with the couple’s then-royal titles and the royal cypher.

Tin containing wedding cake from the wedding of the then Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall (Source: bid.keysauctions.co.uk)

According to the bakery, the cake needed 1,080 eggs and 20 bottles of brandy to make, express.co.uk reported. Blunden also shared that Charles commissioned her for the cake after tasting samples she had sent him to sell in his Highgrove gift shop. She was given the opportunity after her son Darren, who had cooked for Charles, told him about his mother’s business.

“Several months later we were asked to attend a meeting at Clarence House in London to discuss the wedding cake. Having secured the commission, we were given just four weeks’ notice to plan, bake and decorate not only the huge wedding cake itself but 2,500 slices of additional cake for special commemorative tins, all the while keeping the whole thing secret!” Blunden said.

ALSO READ |Meghan Markle defends the word ‘woke’; reveals the advice she got days before her wedding

Also going on sale is a 12-year-old slice of cake from the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton which is expected to fetch a similar price. For their wedding on April 29, 2011, an eight-tier fruit cake decorated with Lambeth-piped sugar paste flowers, was made by designer Fiona Cairns, based in Fleckney, Leicestershire.

Boxed slice of wedding cake from the marriage of the then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (Source: bid.keysauctions.co.uk)

Talking about the auction, Tim Blyth, director at Keys auctioneers, said, “With the accession of a new King, and with Prince William subsequently becoming the new Prince of Wales, interest in royal memorabilia is very high at the moment, and we expect there to be brisk bidding for these two slices of history.”

The auction will also feature a Christmas card from Charles and Diana, signed by them and their young sons Prince William and Prince Harry. Other items include a photo album featuring Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip with other members of the Royal Family, a signed photo of the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh dating from 1980, and a boxed Fortnum and Mason Christmas pudding from 2002.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-11-2022 at 03:50:27 pm
