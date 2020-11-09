Kim Kardashian shares how she covers her dark circles; watch video

You can count on this 4-step process to keep dark circles at bay. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Dark circles really ruin the day, isn’t it? While on most days a concealer comes to the rescue, there are certain days you need more than just that to cancel out the darkness from under your eyes. And that is where Kim Kardashian’s 4-step routine will come in handy!

A foolproof process, you can count on it whenever you want to keep the darkness at bay. Check out the beauty mogul’s video below.

Kim begins by applying an orange colour corrector. If you, too, have extremely dark under eyes, this is the shade for you. However, if you have slightly dark under eyes, opt for a peach-toned colour corrector. You may think orange colour correcter is a wild option, but it does an amazing job in cancelling out the darkness which your regular concealer can’t do.

Once she has blended out the corrector, she applies a concealer with pink undertones. Concealers with such undertones not only cover your under eyes but also brighten them up. When you use the concealer, she suggests using a separate beauty blender because you don’t want the orange to overpower the look.

Next, she sets it all in place with a loose powder. You can do so by dampening your beauty blender and dunking it into the loose powder. Once done, press it onto your under eyes to seal the deal. Let it stay for at least 2 minutes and then using a fluffy brush, dust it off.

Finally, she takes a brightening compact powder and brushes it under the eyes with light strokes to get a brightening effect.

