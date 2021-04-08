Kim Kardashian to launch her own skincare line?

Kim Kardashian West, who has now officially joined the billionaire’s club, seems to be adding a new feather to her cap. She is reportedly all set to launch her own skincare line.

The 40-year-old celebrity filed a trademark for a new skincare brand named SKKN BY KIM on March 30, as per documents from the United States Patent and Trademark Office, according to US Weekly.

Kim, who already owns a makeup brand called KKW Beauty, filed a trademark for a number of beauty products and services. These include salon, skincare, nail and hair services. The documents contain a total of 19 filings for “various goods and services” under SKNN BY KIM.

A source was quoted as saying by the outlet, “It’s no surprise that Kim is coming out with a skincare line. She’s been talking about her passion for skincare especially over the past six to eight months.”

The entrepreneur earned a spot on Forbes’ World’s Billionaires List, with a net worth of $1 billion, thanks to her brands KKW Beauty and shapewear firm Skims.

By launching a skincare line, the TV personality would join the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna and Hailey Baldwin who offer self-branded skincare.