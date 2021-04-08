scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, April 08, 2021
Latest news

Kim Kardashian to launch her own skincare line?

Kim Kardashian, who already owns a makeup brand called KKW Beauty, filed a trademark for a number of beauty products and services.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 8, 2021 9:40:39 pm
kim kardashianKim Kardashian's skincare line may be named SKNN BY KIM. (Source: kimkardashian/Instagram)

Kim Kardashian West, who has now officially joined the billionaire’s club, seems to be adding a new feather to her cap. She is reportedly all set to launch her own skincare line.

The 40-year-old celebrity filed a trademark for a new skincare brand named SKKN BY KIM on March 30, as per documents from the United States Patent and Trademark Office, according to US Weekly.

Kim, who already owns a makeup brand called KKW Beauty, filed a trademark for a number of beauty products and services. These include salon, skincare, nail and hair services. The documents contain a total of 19 filings for “various goods and services” under SKNN BY KIM.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

A source was quoted as saying by the outlet, “It’s no surprise that Kim is coming out with a skincare line. She’s been talking about her passion for skincare especially over the past six to eight months.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Kim Kardashian shares how she covers her dark circles; watch video

The entrepreneur earned a spot on Forbes’ World’s Billionaires List, with a net worth of $1 billion, thanks to her brands KKW Beauty and shapewear firm Skims.

By launching a skincare line, the TV personality would join the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna and Hailey Baldwin who offer self-branded skincare.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

summer superfoods, summer diet, summer friendly foods, what to have to prevent dehydration, summer skin issues, how to prevent summer issues, indianexpress.com, indianexpress,
Ayurvedic tips: Include these foods in your diet to beat the summer heat

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 08: Latest News

Advertisement
x