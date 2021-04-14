Kim Kardashian teams up with WHO for campaign on social distancing

Kim Kardashian shared the news of the initiative on Twitter. (Source: kimkardashian/Instagram)

To encourage people to stay at home and practise social distancing, Kim Kardashian has teamed up with World Health Organization (WHO); she announced that her eponymous video game will be offering special rewards.

The initiative is part of WHO’s ‘Play Apart Together’ campaign, joined by the video game industry, to promote physical distancing through special online events, exclusives, activities and rewards.

“Proud to support the @WHO by offering special rewards in my game! You can participate in the #PlayApartTogether campaign by playing Kim Kardashian: Hollywood. Mental health is so important right now and you can be creative while staying home,” Kim wrote on Twitter.

The game Kim Kardashian: Hollywood was launched in 2014 for iOS and Android. It is a role-playing game where the player has to increase their fame and reputation. “Join Kim Kardashian on a red carpet adventure in Kim Kardashian: Hollywood! Create your own aspiring celebrity and rise to fame and fortune!” reads the description.

Here’s how netizens reacted:

its my favorite game ever!!! pic.twitter.com/pIb58N0EnL — Beatriz (@waveskylie) April 14, 2021

Omgggg I’m literally obsessed with this game 🥺✨💕✌️ — Alma.svensson (@Almasvensson9) April 13, 2021

Thanks for support to the @WHO by offering special rewards in game! #PlayApartTogether ❤️ Kim Kardashian: — Colored Armpits (@kityojames1) April 13, 2021