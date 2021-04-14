scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Latest news

Kim Kardashian teams up with WHO for campaign on social distancing

The initiative is part of WHO's 'Play Apart Together' campaign, joined by the video game industry, to promote physical distancing through special online events, exclusives, activities and rewards

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 14, 2021 9:40:34 pm
kim kardsashianKim Kardashian shared the news of the initiative on Twitter. (Source: kimkardashian/Instagram)

To encourage people to stay at home and practise social distancing, Kim Kardashian has teamed up with World Health Organization (WHO); she announced that her eponymous video game will be offering special rewards.

The initiative is part of WHO’s ‘Play Apart Together’ campaign, joined by the video game industry, to promote physical distancing through special online events, exclusives, activities and rewards.

“Proud to support the @WHO by offering special rewards in my game! You can participate in the #PlayApartTogether campaign by playing Kim Kardashian: Hollywood. Mental health is so important right now and you can be creative while staying home,” Kim wrote on Twitter.

The game Kim Kardashian: Hollywood was launched in 2014 for iOS and Android. It is a role-playing game where the player has to increase their fame and reputation. “Join Kim Kardashian on a red carpet adventure in Kim Kardashian: Hollywood! Create your own aspiring celebrity and rise to fame and fortune!” reads the description.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Kim Kardashian to launch her own skincare line?

Here’s how netizens reacted:

Have you ever played the game?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

skincare
At-home skincare is important after a relaxing facial; here’s why

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 14: Latest News

Advertisement
x