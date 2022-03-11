Kim Kardashian is being called out for remarks on women not working hard enough

Reality TV star and American socialite Kim Kardashian is being criticised on social media for a recent remark of hers, which is basically advice on how women can succeed in business. The 41-year-old has been accused of being tone-deaf and unaware of her own status, which reeks of privilege.

The Kardashians — Kourtney, Kim and Khloe — along with their mother Kris Jenner sat down for an interview with Variety. The women, who have their own business empires, talked about their challenges, being in front of the camera and showcasing their personal life to the world — the good, bad and ugly of it — and the concept of ‘boundaries’, among other things.

Kim, particularly, said something, which was also then tweeted by Variety, which went as: “I have the best advice for women in business. Get your f***ing ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”

“I have the best advice for women in business,” Kim Kardashian says. “Get your f–king ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.” https://t.co/HuddEEXmoM pic.twitter.com/KJCIlaVX3S — Variety (@Variety) March 9, 2022

In the clip, while Kourtney could be heard concurring with her sister, it is no secret that they have had quite a few altercations, with Kim even accusing her for not having a ‘real job’ and for prioritising her children over filming.

The Variety article notes that their new show, ‘The Kardashians‘, will arrive on Hulu on April 14, and may make “America’s reality TV royal family even more rich”. Which is why netizens are fuming on social media and calling out the SKIMS founder for her tunnel-vision opinion on what hard work means.

Actor Jameela Jamil lashed out, tweeting: “I think if you grew up in Beverly Hills with super successful parents in what was simply a smaller mansion… nobody needs to hear your thoughts on success/work ethic. This same 24 hours in the day shit is a nightmare. 99.9% of the world grew up with a VERY different 24 hours. [Sic]”

I think if you grew up in Beverly Hills with super successful parents in what was simply a smaller mansion… nobody needs to hear your thoughts on success/work ethic. This same 24 hours in the day shit is a nightmare. 99.9% of the world grew up with a VERY different 24 hours. https://t.co/tvafFIyk92 — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) March 9, 2022

Check out some of these other reactions:

Every woman should be offended by #KimKardashian. I’m sorry my father couldn’t invest millions in my dream like your dad did for your boutique. Sorry I didn’t come from a privileged family living in Beverly Hills. Millions of hard working women Out here let’s be CLEAR! https://t.co/FuNo7iTYZJ — Trainer Nesi, Elite Fitness Trainer (@SherryAmor12) March 10, 2022

Wish I was born into a rich family. Let me ask you @KimKardashian do you even know what it’s actually like to work? Have you EVER worked manual labor? The answer is no. You are astronomically rich and most people would love a 10th of what you currently have. #WomensHistoryMonth https://t.co/N4dqJkj5TA — Amethyst🌌🖖 (@AmethystGalaxxy) March 11, 2022

The time when I work for Kendall Jenner as an “Assistant”, I was Broke, tired and on the verge of sewer side, I remember she wanted me to fetch her purse which was all the way In Milan and I had to pay for my flight out of my own money just for her to go to a restaurant 💀 https://t.co/2kVgzdCVzK — Klair-O-Spinach (@ClairoSpinach) March 11, 2022

#kimkardashian A woman with real business sense uplifts, and inspires. Most business women are WORKING 24 hour jobs caring for their kids-no nanny, cooking – no chef, cleaning house -no housekeeper, running errands- no personal assistant & running a business.-educate yourself Kim https://t.co/0He9oc5F6r — TangelaRichh (@TangelaRichh) March 11, 2022

I was an editor on the Kardashian apps in 2015 in LA, worked days nights & weekends, could only afford groceries from the 99 Cents Only Store, called out “sick” more than once bc I couldn’t put gas in my car to get to the office, & was reprimanded for freelancing on the side ❤️ https://t.co/mzvnTomjS3 — Jessica DeFino (@jessicadefino_) March 9, 2022

