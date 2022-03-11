scorecardresearch
Friday, March 11, 2022
Kim Kardashian is being called out for remarks on women not working hard enough

Actor Jameela Jamil lashed out, saying: "I think if you grew up in Beverly Hills with super successful parents in what was simply a smaller mansion… nobody needs to hear your thoughts on success/work ethic"

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 11, 2022 9:40:37 pm
Kim Kardashian, Kim Kardashian news, Kim Kardashian Variety interview, Kim Kardashian Hulu show, Kim Kardashian controversy, Kim Kardashian advice for working women, Kim Kardashian criticised, Kim Kardashian business, indian express news"It seems like nobody wants to work these days," the SKIMS founder said. (Photo: Kim Kardashian/Instagram)

Reality TV star and American socialite Kim Kardashian is being criticised on social media for a recent remark of hers, which is basically advice on how women can succeed in business. The 41-year-old has been accused of being tone-deaf and unaware of her own status, which reeks of privilege.

The Kardashians — Kourtney, Kim and Khloe — along with their mother Kris Jenner sat down for an interview with Variety. The women, who have their own business empires, talked about their challenges, being in front of the camera and showcasing their personal life to the world — the good, bad and ugly of it — and the concept of ‘boundaries’, among other things.

ALSO READ |The Kardashians wow in all-black outfits as they reveal their upcoming show

Kim, particularly, said something, which was also then tweeted by Variety, which went as: “I have the best advice for women in business. Get your f***ing ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”

In the clip, while Kourtney could be heard concurring with her sister, it is no secret that they have had quite a few altercations, with Kim even accusing her for not having a ‘real job’ and for prioritising her children over filming.

ALSO READ |Paris Fashion Week: Kim Kardashian wears yellow caution tapes for Balenciaga show, Demna Gvasalia honours Ukraine

The Variety article notes that their new show, ‘The Kardashians‘, will arrive on Hulu on April 14, and may make “America’s reality TV royal family even more rich”. Which is why netizens are fuming on social media and calling out the SKIMS founder for her tunnel-vision opinion on what hard work means.

Actor Jameela Jamil lashed out, tweeting: “I think if you grew up in Beverly Hills with super successful parents in what was simply a smaller mansion… nobody needs to hear your thoughts on success/work ethic. This same 24 hours in the day shit is a nightmare. 99.9% of the world grew up with a VERY different 24 hours. [Sic]”

Check out some of these other reactions:

