Kim Kardashian introduces new family member; dresses her up in custom-made outfit and jewels

Kim Kardashian, who recently filed for divorce with husband Kanye West after six years, recently welcomed a new addition to the family — a pet. The socialite and entrepreneur took to social media to share that her family has got a bearded dragon and though she “wasn’t planning on liking Speed” the way she does, she “grew on me!”

She also shared that Speed actually belonged to her friend but after being with them for a week “she never left.” Bearded dragons or Pogona are a type of reptiles that consists of six lizard species.

And because she is Kim’s pet, it is not surprising to see that Speed is being dressed up in custom-made outfits from her label Skims Cozy. “Meet the newest member of our family…Speed. I really wasn’t planning on liking Speed the way I do but she grew on me! Speed was really my BFF Allison’s and we babysat for a week and she never left and it’s been months! Speed got a makeover with custom Skims Cozy and even the Lil Uzi jewel (Speed actually got the jewel a few months back; North always knows what’s up!). North and her bearded dragon go everywhere together it’s kinda cute!” read her full post.

In the picture, her daughter North West can be seen holding Speed, with both of them wearing the same outfit.

Soon, her comments section was filled with reactions from fans and followers, with some even expressing displeasure.

“Wait? Is Speedy wearing custom Skims? I’m crying 😂😂 😂,” wrote one user; while another added: “animal abuse glamorized. pls take care of this bearded dragon PROPERLY. this is sick. (sic)”. Another comment read: “So the gem is permanently in its forehead? For what reason? Lol I hope that’s a sticker”.

However, some fans even asked for a full range of Skims wear for pets. “Okay so now we’re gonna need @skims pets”, wrote a user to which the brand replied: “We’ve passed your suggestion to the proper team! 🖤”

In February, E! News confirmed that Kim has filed for divorce from rapper husband Kanye, reportedly citing “irreconcilable differences”.

“It’s gotten to the point where they haven’t spent time together as a married couple in months. They’ve seen each other for the sake of the kids but have been living separately. Kim knows the marriage is over. She’s known for a while,” a source was quoted as saying to the publication.