Kim Kardashian reveals who intimidates her the most: ‘Just my daughter, North’

Kim Kardashian has had a rough year — with her separation from husband Kanye (Ye) West. But she has always prioritised her children and has never shied away from speaking about her experiences with them.

Recently, she had addressed the accusations leveled against her for Blackfishing and cultural appropriation, saying that she wears her hair a certain way because her daughter North West asks for “matching hair”. And now, in a recent podcast, the entrepreneur and reality TV star confessed that the only person she feels intimidated by is her oldest daughter North, who is all of eight years old.

Kim appeared on the Honestly with Bari Weiss podcast earlier this week and, according to an Independent report, said that her daughter is just like her father and that they are practically “twins”. “Who intimidates me? I was going to say politicians, but they don’t. Maybe just my daughter, North.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

“North West is Kanye West’s daughter. She’s his twin,” the beauty mogul added.

Kim is also mother to sons Saint (6) and Psalm (2), and daughter Chicago (3), whom she shares with her estranged husband. She also talked about the fact that North had recently gone live on TikTok without her permission, and had inadvertently captured her mother lying on bed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

“In my household, there are rules, and she did feel really bad about that,” Kim was quoted as saying. She added that North had later found out that her activities had gone viral online.

“She apologised to me, and said, ‘I saw on TikTok that I got in trouble’.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!