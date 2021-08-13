‘Killed my self-esteem’: Kim Kardashian on being body-shamed during first pregnancy

Kim Kardashian recently opened up about being body-shamed when she was pregnant with her first child, daughter North West.

The 40-year-old mom said it “killed” her self-esteem. “I can’t believe that this was acceptable and that this was okay,” she said while speaking on Kristen Bell and Monica Padman’s podcast We Are Supported By.

Talking about her pregnancy journey the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared that she “hated” how she felt and looked. “I was not a good pregnant person. I was not a cute pregnant person. I did not like it. I hated it. I hated how I felt. I hate how I looked,” she was quoted as saying by People.

Kim revealed she was “brutalised” by the media when she was pregnant. She further added, “It was really, really crazy…I would sit at home and cry all the time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell)

The mother revealed she suffered from preeclampsia during her pregnancy. “I didn’t know that I had it. It’s over-swelling in your feet and face. I had to deliver six weeks early with an emergency delivery and then I had another condition called Placenta accreta with both of my babies. It was insane.”

Also Read | Sameera Reddy pens powerful note on loving oneself

Following the birth of North, she struggled to get back in shape. “We didn’t have a gym or anything and I was too embarrassed to go to a gym because I didn’t want people to look at me trying to lose weight.”

Kim had gained 70 pounds during her pregnancy, she said. “I would sit in my mom’s garage and it was literally probably 115 degrees in Calabasas in the summertime. I’d have my daughter in a stroller and I’d sit her in there and I would just workout in the garage and try to do anything I could until I did it,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Armchair Expert Podcast (@armchairexppod)

Being in the public eye as a pregnant woman “changed me as a person”, Kim said. “It really did change me and it made me really pull back on what I shared and just how much I wanted to give because I saw how nasty everyone was and it felt so bad.”

Kim shared that she continues to be conflicted about how much of herself to share with the public. “There is definitely a side of me that’s like, ‘Be who you want to be and post what you want to post. Then there’s the other side of me that’s like, ‘Oh, I’m a mom, I’m 40, I gotta chill’,” she added.