scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

Kim Kardashian on fame, fashion, and self-care: ‘Kanye was introducing me to a lot of people’

"The things I wear seem realistic. There’s an easy way to find a similar item or a solution to wear something similar," said the reality TV star and entrepreneur

Kim Kardashian, kanye westKim Kardashian and Kanye West had married in 2014. (Photo: AP)

Kim Kardashian may have officially separated from rapper Kanye West — the father of her four children — but she still credits him for his contribution to her fame, which is global. One of the most prominent and valued Kardashian faces, Kim, an entrepreneur and reality TV star, has made appearances in many A-list events (and continues to do so), is huge on social media, and has had a long and successful reality TV career, which was revived recently with a reboot of their family show ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians‘; the new Hulu show is simply called ‘The Kardashians‘.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

In a recent conversation with the publication ‘Interview‘, however, the SKIMS founder talked about her relationship with Kanye and how it influenced her celebrity. She spoke with the magazine’s editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg, recalling the moment she knew she had “arrived in high society”.

ALSO READ |‘My 40s are about being Team Me’: Kim Kardashian shares differences between each decade of her life

While the interviewer called her “mega-famous for forever”, Kim said fame came to her when Kanye introduced her to a lot of people. “I mean, when I was with Kanye, and he was introducing me to a lot of people, I think that definitely got a lot of people to have a different level of respect. I’ve also seen a s**t more recently — going to law school, just doing what I want and becoming my own person, and people seeing that and respecting that. There’s levels to it,” the 41-year-old was quoted as saying.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

For the interview, which is a part of the magazine’s September 2022 “American Dream Issue”, Kim also did a NSFW photo shoot in which she bared her derriere, while also debuting bleached eyebrows and blonde hair. “I’m just dyeing my hair blonde again. I’m getting my roots done,” she told the outlet, adding: “I feel like in the fall I’ll go dark, just because I don’t want to damage my hair. But, I do think blondes have more fun. I just feel different.”

Kim divulged some beauty secrets as well, telling the publication how she takes care of herself: “I work out, and I eat as plant-based as possible. I’m not perfect, but it’s a lifestyle. I feel really good in my own skin these days, so maybe that comes through.”

ALSO READ |Kim Kardashian talks about valuing health and making lifestyle changes post Met Gala weight loss

The fashionista also talked about her two Met Gala looks, which happened months apart. In one of them, she had worn a fully-covered shadow outfit, which obscured her entire face and body, and the other look was an iconic Marilyn Monroe gown, for which she even lost weight to fit into it.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

“The things I wear seem realistic. There’s an easy way to find a similar item or a solution to wear something similar, and I think that may be what resonates. It feels attainable,” she said about her fashion.

ALSO READ |‘I didn’t do anything unhealthy’: Kim Kardashian defends Met Gala weight loss

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

“Being totally covered”, she said, “was a scary moment” for her. “I was like, ‘I don’t get it. Why am I covering my face for the Met?’ And then I was talked into it, and was like, ‘It’s a costume ball. You have to go with the full vision, and the full vision was to be covered from head to toe and still be recognisable as a silhouette of myself.’ So, there was a lot behind it…” Kim told Interview.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and ...Premium
UPSC Key-September 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and ...
Chai pe charcha, Dalit home visits, regular tours: BJP charts a plan for ...Premium
Chai pe charcha, Dalit home visits, regular tours: BJP charts a plan for ...
Newsmaker | Nishikant Dubey: Hemant Soren’s bugbear, Deoghar’...Premium
Newsmaker | Nishikant Dubey: Hemant Soren’s bugbear, Deoghar’...
Central Vista criticism reflects inability of old elite to accept New IndiaPremium
Central Vista criticism reflects inability of old elite to accept New India

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-09-2022 at 08:50:07 pm
Next Story

Vijay Deverakonda’s JGM shelved after Liger fiasco? Charmme Kaur responds

Watch Live | We are at Apple Park covering the iPhone event. Catch the updates here
Click Here

Top News

Kartavya Path is about political hegemony, the imprint of Modi raj
Opinion

Kartavya Path is about political hegemony, the imprint of Modi raj

Central Vista criticism reflects inability of old elite to accept New India
Opinion

Central Vista criticism reflects inability of old elite to accept New India

Premium
Bernard Shaw, CNN's 1st chief anchor, dies at 82

Bernard Shaw, CNN's 1st chief anchor, dies at 82

India vs Afghanistan: Follow live updates here
Asia Cup

India vs Afghanistan: Follow live updates here

Who was Yakub Memon, revamp of whose burial site has stirred a controversy?

Who was Yakub Memon, revamp of whose burial site has stirred a controversy?

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop
Decoding film economics

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop

Shikara: The better film on Kashmir, but you chose to make the wrong one a hit

Shikara: The better film on Kashmir, but you chose to make the wrong one a hit

Premium
Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and Empty Canopy’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and Empty Canopy’

Premium
Why Apple dropped the iPhone mini and took up iPhone 14 Plus instead

Why Apple dropped the iPhone mini and took up iPhone 14 Plus instead

Can artificial sweeteners increase the risk of heart attack?

Can artificial sweeteners increase the risk of heart attack?

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Onam, festivities
India celebrates Onam with enthusiasm after two years of Covid Pandemic
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 08: Latest News
Advertisement