Kim Kardashian on fame, fashion, and self-care: ‘Kanye was introducing me to a lot of people’

Kim Kardashian may have officially separated from rapper Kanye West — the father of her four children — but she still credits him for his contribution to her fame, which is global. One of the most prominent and valued Kardashian faces, Kim, an entrepreneur and reality TV star, has made appearances in many A-list events (and continues to do so), is huge on social media, and has had a long and successful reality TV career, which was revived recently with a reboot of their family show ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians‘; the new Hulu show is simply called ‘The Kardashians‘.

In a recent conversation with the publication ‘Interview‘, however, the SKIMS founder talked about her relationship with Kanye and how it influenced her celebrity. She spoke with the magazine’s editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg, recalling the moment she knew she had “arrived in high society”.

While the interviewer called her “mega-famous for forever”, Kim said fame came to her when Kanye introduced her to a lot of people. “I mean, when I was with Kanye, and he was introducing me to a lot of people, I think that definitely got a lot of people to have a different level of respect. I’ve also seen a s**t more recently — going to law school, just doing what I want and becoming my own person, and people seeing that and respecting that. There’s levels to it,” the 41-year-old was quoted as saying.

For the interview, which is a part of the magazine’s September 2022 “American Dream Issue”, Kim also did a NSFW photo shoot in which she bared her derriere, while also debuting bleached eyebrows and blonde hair. “I’m just dyeing my hair blonde again. I’m getting my roots done,” she told the outlet, adding: “I feel like in the fall I’ll go dark, just because I don’t want to damage my hair. But, I do think blondes have more fun. I just feel different.”

Kim divulged some beauty secrets as well, telling the publication how she takes care of herself: “I work out, and I eat as plant-based as possible. I’m not perfect, but it’s a lifestyle. I feel really good in my own skin these days, so maybe that comes through.”

The fashionista also talked about her two Met Gala looks, which happened months apart. In one of them, she had worn a fully-covered shadow outfit, which obscured her entire face and body, and the other look was an iconic Marilyn Monroe gown, for which she even lost weight to fit into it.

“The things I wear seem realistic. There’s an easy way to find a similar item or a solution to wear something similar, and I think that may be what resonates. It feels attainable,” she said about her fashion.

“Being totally covered”, she said, “was a scary moment” for her. “I was like, ‘I don’t get it. Why am I covering my face for the Met?’ And then I was talked into it, and was like, ‘It’s a costume ball. You have to go with the full vision, and the full vision was to be covered from head to toe and still be recognisable as a silhouette of myself.’ So, there was a lot behind it…” Kim told Interview.

