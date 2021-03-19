Kim Kardashian debuts opal birthstone grill; can you guess the price?

Kim Kardashian has debuted a “new opal birthstone grill”.

In a new post on Instagram, the reality television star and entrepreneur shared a picture of her teeth, encrusted with the jewel which, it is believed, is a new addition to her accessory/jewellery collection.

While the diamond-encrusted grill with opal stones has left us all speechless, it would be fair to say we are quite taken by the design, which fits perfectly on her teeth. The grill has been designed to cover eight teeth on her lower jaw, featuring blingy opal stones with a dash of colours like pink, blue, yellow, and green on each tooth. The gemstones are also outlined with diamonds, making them an expensive accessory.

And if you are wondering how much it costs, rest assured it has a handsome price tag attached to it. While Kim K appears to have got it from Gabby Elan Jewelry, based in Calabasas, who is tagged on the photo, the luxury jeweller has re-posted the grill on their Instagram page.

According to Us Weekly, while the official price has not been released, Elan Pinhasov, the co-owner of Gabby Elan Jewelry has said the opal and diamond mouthpiece is estimated around $18,000 (INR 13,04,721)!

Per the report, Pinhasov noted the diamond pavé frame totals around $6,000 (INR 4,34,895), due to the stone quality, while the opals cost nearly double, around $12,000 (INR 8,69,790).

It is believed the piece took nearly two months to create.

Also, this is not the first time Kim has sported a dental accessory.

It seems, amid her divorce proceedings with rapper Kanye West, she has a glitzy reason to smile, and we are here for it!

