‘My kids don’t know anything’: Kim Kardashian opens up about co-parenting hardships

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West finalised their divorce earlier this year, but they have been living separately for a while now even as they share the custody of their four children: nine-year-old North, six-year-old Saint, four-year-old Chicago and three-year-old Psalm.

Recently, the ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians‘ alum opened up about her struggles co-parenting with the rapper who, in the recent past, earned himself quite a negative reputation for his bizarre social media activities that many found offensive and disrespectful towards the mother of his children.

While appearing on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast, Kim was quoted as saying — as mentioned by People — “Co-parenting is really f***ing hard.” The entrepreneur, however, added that despite the fact that everything about her relationship with the controversial rapper was made public in the last several months, she has tried to protect her children from all the news.

“If they don’t know things that are being said, why would I ever bring that energy to them? That is real, heavy, grownup s**t that they are not ready to deal with. When they are, we will have those conversations. One day, my kids will thank me for not sitting here and bashing their dad; I could,” said the 42-year-old.

The reality television star also reportedly said she “protected” her ex-husband, and will continue to do that “in the eyes of [her] kids”. “In my home, my kids don’t know anything that goes on [in] the outside world.”

Kim, who is a part of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, further shared in the interview that she is “holding on by a thread”. “My kids don’t know anything,” she reiterated, adding: “So, at school, some of my best friends are the teachers, so I know what goes on at recess and lunchtime; I hear what is being talked about.”

While riding to school, if her children “want to listen to their dad’s music”, Kim admitted that she has to “have that smile on [her] face and blast his music and sing along. “[I can] act like nothing is wrong and as soon as I drop them off, I can have a good cry.”

Previously, Asha Vaghasia, a parenting coach at ‘We Positive Parenting’ had shared with Express Parenting that in order to co-parent in a healthy manner after separation, both the parents have to forget about what happened in the past and focus on their children. “You won’t be able to co-parent successfully if you keep on arguing or waiting for every chance you get to pull down your ex. Focusing or concentrating more on what happened in the past will not help you look forward. What’s best for your child must be of utmost importance,” the expert said.

