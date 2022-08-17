Should kids wear sunscreen? A dermatologist answers

August 17, 2022 10:00:01 am
Applying sunscreen is extremely essential to keep the skin safe from harmful ultraviolet radiation. According to The American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), all kinds — regardless of their skin tone — should wear sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher.
But, should children also wear sunscreen? At what age, and how do you choose the right sunscreen for your kid’s sensitive skin? Putting all your worries to rest, dermatologist Dr Gurveen Waraich answered some of these commonly-asked questions in her latest Instagram post.
The right age
According to the expert, parents can start applying sunscreen on their children after six months of age.
Look out for these things
She suggested looking out for these essential things in your kid’s sunscreen
*Broad-spectrum
*SPF 30 or higher
*Water resistant
What to avoid?
While sunscreen is necessary for the protection of your child’s skin, keep the following things in mind.
*For kids with sensitive skin or eczema, avoid chemical sunscreens and stick. Rather, use physical or mineral sunscreens containing zinc oxide or titanium dioxide.
*Avoid aerosol sunscreen sprays on kids to avoid inhalation.
*Avoid using sunscreen on babies less than six months old.
