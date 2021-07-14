scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 14, 2021
Kiara Advani reminisces ‘bikini bod’ in this throwback picture

"Dear bikini bod, pls come back," Kiara Advani captioned her social media post

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 14, 2021 10:30:19 am
Kiara Advani,Kiara Advani expressed her wish to get back her "bikini bod". (Source: Kiara Advani/instagram)

Most of us have been at home for over 1.5 years now, only wishing to get on the next plane and fly away to our dream destinations. And Kiara Advani just reignited wanderlust as she recently shared a throwback picture of herself from the Maldives looking absolutely gorgeous in a yellow strapless bikini styled with a white shrug and a straw hat.

The Kabir Singh actor, who is known for her fitness and acting, admitted to missing her bikini body in the picture as she captioned it: “Dear bikini bod, pls come back.”

Check out her Instagram post below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

The actor had ushered in the New Year in the Maldives and also shared several pictures of herself from the vacation.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

She looked lovely in this picture in a strappy dress and hat.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

She looked equally lovely in a printed bikini top and red sarong styled with a bandana and stylish sunglasses.

