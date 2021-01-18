We can’t get enough of Khushi Kapoor’s on-point makeup game

Ever since Khushi Kapoor made her Instagram account public, we have been in awe of her A1 makeup skills! The young Kapoor is indeed killing it with her perfect wing eyeliner and seamless eyeshadow blending. Not only that, but she is also giving some major makeup goals and cues. If you are someone who likes to keep it chic and glamourous, look no further.

Keep scrolling below as we decode her makeup looks and also share some tips to ace the same!

Bronze glam look

Perfect for an outdoor brunch, nothing speaks like sharply chiselled cheeks and a snatched nose using a bronzer. Add a wing liner just like Khushi, and call it a day.

Euphoria glam

Remember when the Euphoria makeup look was trending on the ‘gram and TikTok? Khushi takes us back to that time with this look. If you want to recreate this look, make sure you use eyeshadows from the cool-toned family i.e blue, purple, grey, silver and violet!

Golden halo eyes

This look is perfect for the night. It is equal parts chic and bold; make sure you apply the shimmery pigments with your fingers to pack on the colour seamlessly. If you are not comfortable using your fingers, then a flat angled brush is your best friend — it ensures the pigment reaches the corner of your eyes.

Pop of colour

With our faces covered with face masks, there is no better time to add a pop of colour to your eyes to turn heads. Here, the 20-year-old sports a hot pink eyeshadow with winged eyeliner and a little heart which takes the look from a 0 to 10 in no time.

Glowing skin

Glowing skin is a trend that will continue to stay. In this look, Khushi can be seen with wispy lashes, peach pink nude lip colour along with a generous dose of highlighter. If you want to recreate the look, make sure you load up on a hydrating moisturiser along with a sheer foundation and a strobe illuminator.

