scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Must Read

Here’s what Khushbu Sundar’s ‘famous hair pack’ includes

"Me with my famous hair pack. Way to healthy, strong, thick and soft hair," actor-politician Khushbu Sundar captioned her Instagram post

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 13, 2021 11:30:55 am
hair care, hair pack, khushbu sundar home remedy for hair, hair care home remedies, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, hair remedies, how to have strong hair, how to have thick hair,Count on this easy remedy from Khushbu Sundar for luscious hair. (Source: Khushbu/Instagram)

We are always on the lookout for easy and effective remedies that can help keep our hair healthy. However, considering various factors including age, lifestyle habits and even increasing stress levels, maintaining one’s hair can become a major task. If you too have been facing trouble lately and experiencing excessive hair fall, here’s an easy home remedy that actor-politician Khushbu Sundar swears by for healthy, shiny, thick, strong, and soft hair.

She said, “Me with my famous hair pack. Way to healthy, strong, thick and soft hair.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kushboo Sundar (@khushsundar)

She went to share how to make the hair pack with simple ingredients.

Ingredients

Fenugreek seeds
Hibiscus flowers, few hibiscus leaves
Curd
Eggs
Few drops of lavender or rosemary oil

Method

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

*Soak fenugreek seeds overnight.
*Next day, grind it to a smooth paste along with hibiscus flowers and few hibiscus leaves, curd, eggs, few drops of lavender or rosemary oil.
*Keep it for an hour or so. Use a good shampoo and then condition as usual.

Also Read |Dull, frizzy hair? Count on this DIY banana coconut hair mask

Here’s why you should be using hair packs or masks at regular intervals

*Helps in adding moisture

*Makes the hair less frizzy

*Reduces hair fall and breakage

*Keeps the scalp healthy

What’s your secret to a healthy mane?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

places to visit, places to travel during pandemic, hidden places near cities, unexplored less crowded places, weekend travel, weekend getaways, indianexpress.com, Indian Express
The hills are crowded: Here are some other places you can visit instead

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 13: Latest News

Advertisement
X