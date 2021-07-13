Here’s what Khushbu Sundar’s ‘famous hair pack’ includes

July 13, 2021 11:30:55 am
We are always on the lookout for easy and effective remedies that can help keep our hair healthy. However, considering various factors including age, lifestyle habits and even increasing stress levels, maintaining one’s hair can become a major task. If you too have been facing trouble lately and experiencing excessive hair fall, here’s an easy home remedy that actor-politician Khushbu Sundar swears by for healthy, shiny, thick, strong, and soft hair.
She said, “Me with my famous hair pack. Way to healthy, strong, thick and soft hair.”
View this post on Instagram
She went to share how to make the hair pack with simple ingredients.
Ingredients
Fenugreek seeds
Hibiscus flowers, few hibiscus leaves
Curd
Eggs
Few drops of lavender or rosemary oil
Method
*Soak fenugreek seeds overnight.
*Next day, grind it to a smooth paste along with hibiscus flowers and few hibiscus leaves, curd, eggs, few drops of lavender or rosemary oil.
*Keep it for an hour or so. Use a good shampoo and then condition as usual.
Here’s why you should be using hair packs or masks at regular intervals
*Helps in adding moisture
*Makes the hair less frizzy
*Reduces hair fall and breakage
*Keeps the scalp healthy
What’s your secret to a healthy mane?
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-