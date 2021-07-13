Here’s what Khushbu Sundar’s ‘famous hair pack’ includes

Count on this easy remedy from Khushbu Sundar for luscious hair. (Source: Khushbu/Instagram)

We are always on the lookout for easy and effective remedies that can help keep our hair healthy. However, considering various factors including age, lifestyle habits and even increasing stress levels, maintaining one’s hair can become a major task. If you too have been facing trouble lately and experiencing excessive hair fall, here’s an easy home remedy that actor-politician Khushbu Sundar swears by for healthy, shiny, thick, strong, and soft hair.

She said, “Me with my famous hair pack. Way to healthy, strong, thick and soft hair.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kushboo Sundar (@khushsundar)

She went to share how to make the hair pack with simple ingredients.

Ingredients

Fenugreek seeds

Hibiscus flowers, few hibiscus leaves

Curd

Eggs

Few drops of lavender or rosemary oil

Method

*Soak fenugreek seeds overnight.

*Next day, grind it to a smooth paste along with hibiscus flowers and few hibiscus leaves, curd, eggs, few drops of lavender or rosemary oil.

*Keep it for an hour or so. Use a good shampoo and then condition as usual.

Here’s why you should be using hair packs or masks at regular intervals

*Helps in adding moisture

*Makes the hair less frizzy

*Reduces hair fall and breakage

*Keeps the scalp healthy

What’s your secret to a healthy mane?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle