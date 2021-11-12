Khushbu Sundar shares mantra to ‘enjoy life’

Khushbu Sundar is extremely active on social media. Not only does she keep sharing her enviable sari collection, she also shares snippets from daily life and precious moments spent with her loved ones.

Recently, the Tamil actor also made headlines for her incredible weight loss journey and revealed that she lost 15 kilos.

The actor also revealed that she swears by yoga, healthy living, and household chores to meet her fitness goals.

Now, in a recent post, she also shared her mantra for healthy living and wholesome fitness.

“Say hello to a beautiful you! Rain, hailstorm or whatever…do not find reasons to skip your workouts…lead a healthy life.. eat well (healthy meals), workout at your pace (do not over do or exceed your limits), enjoy life,” she mentioned.

Some tips to find the right balance

“One session will not make or break your body. Consistent work over a long period of time is what will give you the results you desire. Also, you can only be consistent if you’re being good to your body,” said Sohrab Khushrushahi, the founder of Sohfit.

“Sometimes, just moving and enjoying the movement is good enough. Surely, you can have a session or two in a week where you go all out and enjoy that burn, but you can’t do that for seven days a week, 365 days a year for the rest of your life. Your body needs down-time, too.”

Consuming lots of protein shakes every day is not the answer; try and get your protein from natural foods.

“The simpler you keep it, the more chance you have to succeed. The end result is never in our hands, the process is. And if we focus all our energy in just staying the course, we will get to where we want to be,” Khushrushahi concluded.

