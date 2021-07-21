Khloe Kardashian believes parents should discuss race and inclusion with their kids

Khloe Kardashian does not want her three-year-old to be "living in a bubble" because of her privilege. (Photo: Instagram/@khloekardashian)

The current times call for a more educated and progressive outlook on things. While race and racial discrimination has been an enduring discussion, the topic assumed a more powerful form last year, in the aftermath of the tragic death of George Floyd in the US.

Many celebrities have since spoken out against racial prejudices not only in their country, but around the world. And now, reality TV star and model Khloe Kardashian has joined the discourse, weighing in on the importance of discussing this topic with children.

The 37-year-old is mother to her daughter True Thompson, whom she shares with her ex Tristan Thompson, a basketball player. According to a report in The Independent, Khloe gives importance to discussing race and inclusion with her daughter, and urges all other parents to do the same.

She recently discussed parenting — and what she wants for her daughter in the future — during an appearance on Leomie Anderson’s Role Model podcast. Khloe was asked about the kind of world she wants for True to “grow up in as a woman of colour”. And in response to that, she said she has “dedicated herself to learning” while also teaching her daughter, who is Black.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

“I will be always learning and trying to do the best I can do as being her mom, but I’m obviously not a woman of colour,” the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was quoted as saying. She added that she wants to expose her daughter to “as much inclusion, but variety as possible”.

She also does not want her three-year-old to be “living in a bubble” because of her privilege.

“I do want her to be exposed to as much inclusion, but variety as possible. I don’t want her living in a bubble, because we do have this very privileged life and I want her to know all types of life and all types of living and be very aware of that.”

She also credited her late father Robert Kardashian with exposing her and her siblings to the “realities of life”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

During the course of the interview, she also expressed her wish for parents to discuss race with their children, as not doing it means they are “setting them up for failure”.

“I know some people get uncomfortable talking to their kids about race. Or they think: ‘Oh we live in a bubble. We never have to address that my child is Black’. I mean, of course you do. You’re only setting them up for failure if you don’t talk about race and the things they’re going to endure when they’re in, quote, the ‘real world’.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

“Even if you do live in a bubble, whoever you are, I think that can be really jarring then when your kids are set free, then they’re going to be so either devastated, hurt, traumatised, confused, overwhelmed,” she was quoted as saying.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle