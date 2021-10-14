‘Always tell her that it’s okay’: Khloe Kardashian on being protective of daughter True’s body image

Khloe Kardashian recently opened up on how she reassures daughter True about her body image.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star featured on Health magazine’s cover story for their November issue with her three-year-old child. Speaking to the magazine, the mother shared incidents of body shaming that she experienced in the past.

“When it comes to food – I had so many issues,” the 37-year-old was quoted as saying.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

“It wasn’t from one person, I guess just from society or how people critiqued my body. So I don’t play when it comes to True. She’s very tall. People will always say, ‘She’s so big.’ And I’ll say, ‘Oh, she’s so tall.’ I try to make them be more descriptive. I know what an adult means when they say that, but I don’t want her to misinterpret that,” she added.

Khloe said that while her daughter is “really tough” she tries to “always tell her that it’s okay if she cries or if something is wrong.”

Khloe also revealed she was an “emotional eater”. “When I was younger and was sad, I would eat…I was almost punishing myself for binging or having a bag of chips. It just became so much thought. I had tried every diet under the sun…That’s why I yo-yoed my entire life – I was always chasing some fad.”

Earlier in April, the American socialite shared unedited photos and videos of herself while talking about learning to love herself despite “unbearable” scrutiny. “This is me and my body unretouched and unfiltered…In truth, the pressure, constant ridicule and judgment my entire life to be perfect and to meet other’s standards of how I should look has been too much to bear,” she wrote.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!