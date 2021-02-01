Khloe Kardashian flaunts her beach body and stretch marks in latest photos

Whenever a celebrity uses their influence to initiate a difficult conversation, it becomes a win-win situation for everyone. (Photo: Instagram/@khloekardashian)

Khloe Kardashian is the latest celebrity to have embraced and presented a positive body image to her social media followers. She shared pictures from her vacation in Turks and Caicos, which she is currently enjoying with her sisters Kim, Kourtney and Kylie.

In the beach photos, while the sisters are seen flaunting their beach looks and showing off their swimwear, Khloe (36), has posted a few pictures, including that of a close-up of her sandy upper thigh and backside, in a Good American purple bikini. “I love my stripes,” she has captioned the picture, referring to her stretch marks.

Prior to this, the reality television star had also posted a few photos in a sheer blue skin-tight coverup over a two-piece set, looking stunning.

But, it was the picture of her celebrating her stretch marks that won the internet. Her comments section was filled with encouraging messages, including those from her family members. While older sister Kim wrote: “It’s the waist for me…”, Kylie — who clicked the picture — said: “Yesss just yes.”

Whenever a celebrity uses their influence to initiate a difficult conversation, it becomes a win-win situation for everyone.

Some time back, it was singer Demi Lovato who had shared a series of pictures on her Instagram account, which showed glitter paint covering her skin, mainly thighs. Lovato, who has long been vocal about her experience living with and recovering from an eating disorder, wrote a long caption along with the pictures, in which she shared with her fans and followers that she “used to genuinely believe recovery from an eating disorder wasn’t real”.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle