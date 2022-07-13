Khaled Hosseini’s daughter comes out as transgender; author says ‘never been prouder of her’

Khaled Hosseini, an Afghan-American novelist, who has written books like ‘The Kite Runner‘ and ‘A Thousand Splendid Suns‘ took to his social media account to announce that his daughter, Haris, has come out as transgender.

In a heartwarming post that comprised two black-and-white pictures — one after Haris’ transition, and another while she was a kid, sitting on her father’s lap — the 57-year-old author wrote, “Yesterday, my twenty-one year old daughter Haris came out to the world as transgender. I have known about Haris’ journey since last year and I’ve watched her navigate some very trying personal times.”

Hosseini continued, “Transitioning is such a complicated undertaking — emotionally, physically, socially, psychologically — but Haris has met each challenge with grace, patience, and wisdom.”

He added that as a father, he has “never been prouder of her”. “I am delighted to now have not one but two beautiful daughters.” Hosseini is father to Haris and another daughter Farah, whom he shares with his wife Roya Hosseini.

“Most of all, I am inspired by Haris’ fearlessness, her courage to share with the world her true self. She has taught me and our family so much about bravery, about truth. About what it means to live authentically. I know this process was painful for her, fraught with grief and anxiety. She is sober to the cruelty trans people are subjected to daily. But she is strong and undaunted.”

The novelist concluded the post by writing that he loves his daughter. “I will be by her side every step of the way, as will our family. We stand behind her. It’s a privilege to watch her enter the world as the beautiful, wise, and brilliant woman that she is. May God bless her.”

His followers took to the comments to praise the family for being accepting and embracing of Haris’ journey. “She’s so lucky to have such a wonderful father,” one person wrote.

“All parents need to have this posture for whomever their child is! Thank you,” another added.

“Beautiful daughter! This is a journey for the whole family. I’m happy to see how much you support her. She’s lucky to have you as a father,” a comment read, whereas someone else wrote: “All the more reason to love Hosseini.”

